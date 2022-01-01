Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Handa Golf Links

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6736 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6736 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6267 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5909 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5385 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Handa Golf Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 415 490 172 411 434 383 445 186 554 3490 506 384 164 349 362 452 365 177 487 3246 6736
Blue M: 70.7/121 386 446 160 393 416 364 420 163 525 3273 489 365 139 330 340 369 349 150 463 2994 6267
White M: 69.2/117 381 413 131 374 398 339 407 132 501 3076 471 342 120 310 318 355 333 145 439 2833 5909
Red W: 67.1/113 353 395 110 345 335 315 359 120 472 2804 445 296 98 287 296 328 300 118 413 2581 5385
Handicap 11 17 15 5 7 9 1 13 3 14 6 16 8 4 2 12 18 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Saison, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Wearing a shirt with a collar. T-shirts, jeans, sandals, etc. are not allowed.

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chita CC
Chita Country Club - Center/West Course
Taketoyo, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chita CC
Chita Country Club - East/Center Course
Taketoyo, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chita CC
Chita Country Club - West/East Course
Taketoyo, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagoya GC - Wago
Nagoya Golf Club - Wago Course
Togo, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okazaki CC
Okazaki Country Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aichi CC
Aichi Country Club
Nagoya, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Tradition GC: Clubhouse
The Tradition Golf Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mito GC
Mito Golf Club
Toyokawa, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyoshi CC
Miyoshi Country Club - West Course
Miyoshi, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyoshi CC
Miyoshi Country Club - East Course
Miyoshi, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujioka CC
Fujioka Country Club
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana Kokusai GC: Clubhouse
Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Suzuka Course
Toin, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me