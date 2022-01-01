Handa Golf Links
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6736 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6736 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6267 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5909 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5385 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Handa Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|415
|490
|172
|411
|434
|383
|445
|186
|554
|3490
|506
|384
|164
|349
|362
|452
|365
|177
|487
|3246
|6736
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|386
|446
|160
|393
|416
|364
|420
|163
|525
|3273
|489
|365
|139
|330
|340
|369
|349
|150
|463
|2994
|6267
|White M: 69.2/117
|381
|413
|131
|374
|398
|339
|407
|132
|501
|3076
|471
|342
|120
|310
|318
|355
|333
|145
|439
|2833
|5909
|Red W: 67.1/113
|353
|395
|110
|345
|335
|315
|359
|120
|472
|2804
|445
|296
|98
|287
|296
|328
|300
|118
|413
|2581
|5385
|Handicap
|11
|17
|15
|5
|7
|9
|1
|13
|3
|14
|6
|16
|8
|4
|2
|12
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Saison, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Wearing a shirt with a collar. T-shirts, jeans, sandals, etc. are not allowed.
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
