Kira Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 5967 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5967 yards
Scorecard for Mitsugane - Mkawawan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 70.7/121
|300
|386
|421
|209
|414
|165
|533
|520
|325
|3273
|457
|142
|377
|156
|276
|473
|283
|186
|507
|2857
|6130
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|300
|386
|421
|209
|414
|165
|533
|520
|325
|3273
|457
|142
|377
|156
|276
|473
|283
|186
|507
|2857
|6130
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|13
|12
|18
|4
|14
|8
|2
|16
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
