Kira Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 5967 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5967 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mitsugane - Mkawawan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 70.7/121 300 386 421 209 414 165 533 520 325 3273 457 142 377 156 276 473 283 186 507 2857 6130
Ladies W: 70.2/119 300 386 421 209 414 165 533 520 325 3273 457 142 377 156 276 473 283 186 507 2857 6130
Handicap 15 9 3 7 1 17 5 11 13 12 18 4 14 8 2 16 10 6
Par 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 5 4 36 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

