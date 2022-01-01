Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Wood Friends Nagoya Port Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6617 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6617 yards 71.6
BT (W) 72 6617 yards 78.7
RT 72 6196 yards 69.5
RT (W) 72 6196 yards 76.2
FT 72 5843 yards 68.0
FT (W) 72 5843 yards 73.8
LT 72 5332 yards 65.4
LT (W) 72 5332 yards 70.8
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nagoyako Golf Club Tomihama Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.6/122 367 165 548 449 359 539 171 323 410 3331 414 218 482 377 331 515 397 157 395 3286 6617
Regular M: 69.5/120 353 152 528 386 334 485 147 302 384 3071 392 203 464 361 312 499 375 148 371 3125 6196
Front M: 68.0/118 336 137 498 358 317 459 135 287 358 2885 370 180 447 344 297 479 353 130 358 2958 5843
Ladies W: 65.4/112 314 120 436 330 288 433 119 264 327 2631 342 152 427 319 274 458 288 110 331 2701 5332
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, VISA, Master

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Meinan CC
Meinan Country Club
Obu, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana CC
Kuwana Country Club
Kuwana, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Merion GC
Merion Golf Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi CC: #7
Yokkaichi Country Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana Kokusai GC: Clubhouse
Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Suzuka Course
Toin, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana Kokusai GC: Driving range
Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Ise Course
Toin, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi no Sato GC: #4
Yokkaichi no Sato Golf Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Handa Golf Links
Handa Golf Links
Handa, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Three Lakes CC
Three Lakes Country Club
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grace Hills CC: Driving range
Grace Hills Country Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagashima CC - West: #2
Nagashima Country Club - North/West Course
Inabe, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagashima CC - North: #6
Nagashima Country Club - North/South Course
Inabe, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me