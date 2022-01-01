Wood Friends Nagoya Port Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6617 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6617 yards
|71.6
|BT (W)
|72
|6617 yards
|78.7
|RT
|72
|6196 yards
|69.5
|RT (W)
|72
|6196 yards
|76.2
|FT
|72
|5843 yards
|68.0
|FT (W)
|72
|5843 yards
|73.8
|LT
|72
|5332 yards
|65.4
|LT (W)
|72
|5332 yards
|70.8
Scorecard for Nagoyako Golf Club Tomihama Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.6/122
|367
|165
|548
|449
|359
|539
|171
|323
|410
|3331
|414
|218
|482
|377
|331
|515
|397
|157
|395
|3286
|6617
|Regular M: 69.5/120
|353
|152
|528
|386
|334
|485
|147
|302
|384
|3071
|392
|203
|464
|361
|312
|499
|375
|148
|371
|3125
|6196
|Front M: 68.0/118
|336
|137
|498
|358
|317
|459
|135
|287
|358
|2885
|370
|180
|447
|344
|297
|479
|353
|130
|358
|2958
|5843
|Ladies W: 65.4/112
|314
|120
|436
|330
|288
|433
|119
|264
|327
|2631
|342
|152
|427
|319
|274
|458
|288
|110
|331
|2701
|5332
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, VISA, Master
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout