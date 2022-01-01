Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Chita Country Club - Center/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6565 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6565 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6096 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6096 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Center - West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 476 377 180 420 519 405 202 361 360 3300 383 170 388 390 514 165 367 363 525 3265 6565
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 459 355 143 376 492 372 186 318 338 3039 366 143 377 361 498 136 334 336 506 3057 6096
Handicap 2 8 6 10 12 4 14 16 18 11 7 5 1 13 9 15 3 17
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, MASTER, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, DC, Nicos
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chita CC
Chita Country Club - East/Center Course
Taketoyo, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chita CC
Chita Country Club - West/East Course
Taketoyo, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi no Sato GC: #4
Yokkaichi no Sato Golf Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi CC: #7
Yokkaichi Country Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana Kokusai GC: Clubhouse
Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Suzuka Course
Toin, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me