Chita Country Club - Center/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6565 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6565 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6096 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6096 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Center - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|476
|377
|180
|420
|519
|405
|202
|361
|360
|3300
|383
|170
|388
|390
|514
|165
|367
|363
|525
|3265
|6565
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|459
|355
|143
|376
|492
|372
|186
|318
|338
|3039
|366
|143
|377
|361
|498
|136
|334
|336
|506
|3057
|6096
|Handicap
|2
|8
|6
|10
|12
|4
|14
|16
|18
|11
|7
|5
|1
|13
|9
|15
|3
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, MASTER, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, DC, Nicos
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Course Layout