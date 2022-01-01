Takane Country Club - West/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope 128
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|6818 yards
|72.5
|128
|Black/B
|72
|6674 yards
|71.8
|128
|Blue/A
|72
|6516 yards
|71.2
|125
|Blue/B
|72
|6372 yards
|70.5
|125
|White/A
|72
|6163 yards
|69.6
|123
|White/B
|72
|6008 yards
|68.8
|123
|Green/A
|72
|5753 yards
|67.8
|118
|Green/B
|72
|5600 yards
|67.0
|118
|Gold/A
|72
|5399 yards
|66.3
|115
|Gold/B
|72
|5240 yards
|64.3
|115
|Red/A
|72
|5142 yards
|65.1
|113
|Red/B
|72
|4998 yards
|64.3
|113
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|432
|449
|376
|366
|356
|236
|400
|194
|564
|3373
|346
|595
|202
|518
|409
|132
|456
|408
|304
|3370
|6743
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|412
|427
|350
|345
|342
|228
|380
|172
|555
|3211
|331
|564
|182
|478
|384
|120
|426
|388
|287
|3160
|6371
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|382
|427
|324
|345
|342
|121
|357
|162
|545
|3005
|331
|521
|154
|459
|358
|110
|400
|367
|287
|2987
|5992
|Gold W: 67.1/113
|382
|427
|324
|345
|327
|121
|342
|162
|545
|2975
|331
|447
|154
|459
|347
|110
|373
|367
|287
|2875
|5850
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|3
|9
|17
|10
|2
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, Diners Club, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Course Layout