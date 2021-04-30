Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Omurasaki Golf Club - Middle/East Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6918 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6918 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6709 yards 72.2 122
White 72 6263 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5809 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5099 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Naka - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 516 379 469 360 188 459 218 368 545 3502 507 241 381 565 372 378 361 210 401 3416 6918
Back M: 72.2/122 516 379 445 360 169 406 207 358 532 3372 507 189 381 565 372 378 361 210 374 3337 6709
Regular M: 70.7/121 496 351 425 336 144 381 181 330 507 3151 477 171 353 540 347 356 336 186 346 3112 6263
Front M: 69.2/117 474 325 401 310 121 356 155 303 482 2927 446 151 326 515 324 330 312 159 319 2882 5809
Ladies W: 67.1/113 439 286 265 281 110 309 123 276 447 2536 390 141 293 471 284 289 280 128 287 2563 5099
Handicap 15 9 1 13 5 7 3 11 17 12 8 10 2 16 6 18 4 14
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

