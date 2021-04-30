Omurasaki Golf Club - Middle/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6918 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6918 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6709 yards
|72.2
|122
|White
|72
|6263 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5809 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5099 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Naka - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|516
|379
|469
|360
|188
|459
|218
|368
|545
|3502
|507
|241
|381
|565
|372
|378
|361
|210
|401
|3416
|6918
|Back M: 72.2/122
|516
|379
|445
|360
|169
|406
|207
|358
|532
|3372
|507
|189
|381
|565
|372
|378
|361
|210
|374
|3337
|6709
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|496
|351
|425
|336
|144
|381
|181
|330
|507
|3151
|477
|171
|353
|540
|347
|356
|336
|186
|346
|3112
|6263
|Front M: 69.2/117
|474
|325
|401
|310
|121
|356
|155
|303
|482
|2927
|446
|151
|326
|515
|324
|330
|312
|159
|319
|2882
|5809
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|439
|286
|265
|281
|110
|309
|123
|276
|447
|2536
|390
|141
|293
|471
|284
|289
|280
|128
|287
|2563
|5099
|Handicap
|15
|9
|1
|13
|5
|7
|3
|11
|17
|12
|8
|10
|2
|16
|6
|18
|4
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout