Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kasai Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6644 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6644 yards 71.5 123
White 72 6203 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5345 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kasai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 515 365 409 558 200 364 310 180 383 3284 518 435 186 345 345 549 396 193 393 3360 6644
White M: 70.7/121 497 346 387 482 178 321 289 167 359 3026 502 395 176 317 334 526 390 168 369 3177 6203
Red W: 67.1/113 487 328 260 451 125 311 282 150 306 2700 474 272 107 260 250 499 283 147 353 2645 5345
Handicap 6 12 2 4 14 10 16 18 8 7 1 17 11 13 3 5 15 9
Par 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shirasagi GC: Clubhouse
Shirasagi Golf Course
Himeji, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahi Kokusai Himeji GC
Asahi Kokusai Himeji Golf Club
Himeji, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukusakitoyo GC: Clubhouse
Fukusakitoyo Golf Club
Fukusaki-cho, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aono Undoukoen Aono GC
Aono Undoukoen Aono Golf Club
Kasai, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ono GC: #2
Ono Golf Club
Ono, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harima CC: #6
Harima Country Club
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashiro CC: clubhouse
Yashiro Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aoyama GC: Aerial view
Aoyama Golf Club
Himeji, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
West One's CC
West One's Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashirotojo GC: #18
Yashirotojo Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Myoken Fuji CC: Clubhouse
Myoken Fuji Country Club
Taka-cho, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojo Pine Valley GC: #5
Tojo Pine Valley Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me