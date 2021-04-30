Kasai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6644 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6644 yards
|71.5
|123
|White
|72
|6203 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5345 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kasai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|515
|365
|409
|558
|200
|364
|310
|180
|383
|3284
|518
|435
|186
|345
|345
|549
|396
|193
|393
|3360
|6644
|White M: 70.7/121
|497
|346
|387
|482
|178
|321
|289
|167
|359
|3026
|502
|395
|176
|317
|334
|526
|390
|168
|369
|3177
|6203
|Red W: 67.1/113
|487
|328
|260
|451
|125
|311
|282
|150
|306
|2700
|474
|272
|107
|260
|250
|499
|283
|147
|353
|2645
|5345
|Handicap
|6
|12
|2
|4
|14
|10
|16
|18
|8
|7
|1
|17
|11
|13
|3
|5
|15
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
