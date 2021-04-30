Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Banshu Toyo Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6705 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6705 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6440 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 6092 yards 70.0 119
Red (W) 72 5000 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 421 345 522 321 203 561 165 363 433 3334 543 395 209 327 522 435 347 195 398 3371 6705
Regular M: 70.7/121 400 331 509 310 187 543 160 341 425 3206 533 378 187 314 512 414 341 165 390 3234 6440
Front M: 70.0/119 379 314 487 296 170 515 152 320 412 3045 495 358 165 288 495 383 328 150 385 3047 6092
Ladies W: 67.1/113 262 215 445 296 84 426 82 287 312 2409 427 320 103 260 477 285 307 135 277 2591 5000
Handicap 3 13 11 17 9 1 15 7 5 4 8 14 18 12 2 16 10 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

