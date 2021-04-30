Banshu Toyo Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6705 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6705 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6440 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|6092 yards
|70.0
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5000 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Banshutoyo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|421
|345
|522
|321
|203
|561
|165
|363
|433
|3334
|543
|395
|209
|327
|522
|435
|347
|195
|398
|3371
|6705
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|400
|331
|509
|310
|187
|543
|160
|341
|425
|3206
|533
|378
|187
|314
|512
|414
|341
|165
|390
|3234
|6440
|Front M: 70.0/119
|379
|314
|487
|296
|170
|515
|152
|320
|412
|3045
|495
|358
|165
|288
|495
|383
|328
|150
|385
|3047
|6092
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|262
|215
|445
|296
|84
|426
|82
|287
|312
|2409
|427
|320
|103
|260
|477
|285
|307
|135
|277
|2591
|5000
|Handicap
|3
|13
|11
|17
|9
|1
|15
|7
|5
|4
|8
|14
|18
|12
|2
|16
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
