Showa no Mori Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6067 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 68.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Azalea
|72
|6067 yards
|68.7
|Back/Sakura
|72
|5854 yards
|67.8
|Regular/Azalea
|72
|5782 yards
|66.9
|Regular/Sakura
|72
|5569 yards
|66.0
|Green/Azalea (L)
|72
|5279 yards
|63.8
|Green/Sakura (W)
|72
|5071 yards
|62.9
Scorecard for Sakura
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|391
|129
|345
|540
|188
|345
|336
|488
|495
|3257
|312
|475
|360
|171
|294
|374
|155
|478
|191
|2810
|6067
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|328
|120
|337
|510
|155
|330
|320
|475
|480
|3055
|310
|475
|354
|150
|290
|350
|145
|478
|175
|2727
|5782
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|306
|110
|287
|466
|134
|295
|305
|432
|450
|2785
|285
|432
|302
|140
|266
|325
|145
|445
|154
|2494
|5279
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|16
|4
|10
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|37
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Showa no Mori Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout