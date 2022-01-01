Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Showa no Mori Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6067 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 68.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Azalea 72 6067 yards 68.7
Back/Sakura 72 5854 yards 67.8
Regular/Azalea 72 5782 yards 66.9
Regular/Sakura 72 5569 yards 66.0
Green/Azalea (L) 72 5279 yards 63.8
Green/Sakura (W) 72 5071 yards 62.9
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sakura
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 391 129 345 540 188 345 336 488 495 3257 312 475 360 171 294 374 155 478 191 2810 6067
Regular M: 69.2/117 328 120 337 510 155 330 320 475 480 3055 310 475 354 150 290 350 145 478 175 2727 5782
Ladies W: 67.1/113 306 110 287 466 134 295 305 432 450 2785 285 432 302 140 266 325 145 445 154 2494 5279
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 17 11 5 16 4 10 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 5 37 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 3 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Showa no Mori Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Musashino GC
Musashino Golf Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hachioji CC: #7
Hachioji Country Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome Riverside Park
Ome Riverside Park
Ome, Tokyo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seibuen GC: #7
Seibuen Golf Course
Tokorozawa, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - South: #4
Sayama Golf Club - South/East Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - East/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - East: #5
Sayama Golf Club - East/West Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - West: #7
Sayama Golf Club - West/South Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/East
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashi CC
Musashi Country Club - Toyooka Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuchu CC
Fuchu Country Club
Tama, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
Fuji Sankei Ladies Classic - Final Round
Articles
The best golf destinations in Asia
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me