GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/East
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6495 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|6495 yards
|BT/B
|72
|6219 yards
|RT/A
|72
|6115 yards
|RT/B
|72
|5884 yards
Scorecard for South - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|420
|347
|330
|455
|194
|418
|172
|539
|390
|3265
|516
|143
|355
|358
|460
|397
|540
|173
|369
|3311
|6576
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|409
|330
|318
|430
|177
|383
|136
|517
|380
|3080
|494
|115
|344
|341
|410
|386
|524
|162
|350
|3126
|6206
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC, Mastercard
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
