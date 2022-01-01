GMG Hachioji Golf Course - East/West
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6228 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|6228 yards
|BT/B
|72
|6106 yards
|RT/A
|72
|5908 yards
|RT/B
|72
|5826 yards
Scorecard for East - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.2/121
|516
|143
|355
|358
|460
|397
|540
|173
|369
|3311
|420
|380
|141
|328
|379
|78
|348
|478
|481
|3033
|6344
|White M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|494
|115
|344
|341
|410
|386
|524
|162
|350
|3126
|420
|380
|141
|328
|360
|78
|326
|467
|471
|2971
|6097
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC, Mastercard
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout