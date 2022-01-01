Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

GMG Hachioji Golf Course - East/West

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6228 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/A 72 6228 yards
BT/B 72 6106 yards
RT/A 72 5908 yards
RT/B 72 5826 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East - West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.2/121 516 143 355 358 460 397 540 173 369 3311 420 380 141 328 379 78 348 478 481 3033 6344
White M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 494 115 344 341 410 386 524 162 350 3126 420 380 141 328 360 78 326 467 471 2971 6097
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC, Mastercard
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

