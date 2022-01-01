Yokota Golf Center & Par-3
Holes 9
Type Military
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Yokota Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 27.3/87 W: 28.5/89
|94
|103
|79
|62
|119
|82
|72
|109
|91
|811
|811
|Handicap
|7
|5
|4
|9
|3
|8
|2
|6
|1
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout