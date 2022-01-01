Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Hachioji Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6595 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6595 yards 72.4 132
Back (W) 72 6595 yards 78.7 139
Regular 72 6231 yards 70.7 129
Regular (W) 72 6231 yards 76.6 135
Front 72 5741 yards 68.2 125
Front (W) 72 5741 yards 73.8 129
Gold 72 5099 yards 60.5 115
Gold (W) 72 5099 yards 69.9 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hachioji Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 552 375 385 513 199 413 136 441 406 3420 373 171 472 320 440 350 179 390 431 3126 6546
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 537 352 367 479 179 375 124 422 398 3233 357 159 451 300 427 337 155 370 388 2944 6177
Red W: 67.1/113 422 340 338 442 166 328 113 330 325 2804 334 143 436 265 355 309 144 360 327 2673 5477
Handicap 3 13 9 7 15 1 17 5 11 4 16 10 14 2 6 18 12 8
Par 5 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - East/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/East
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC: #16
Sobu Country Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuchu CC
Fuchu Country Club
Tama, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Kokusai GC
Tokyo Kokusai Golf Club
Machida, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashi CC
Musashi Country Club - Toyooka Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seibuen GC: #7
Seibuen Golf Course
Tokorozawa, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daisagami CC
Daisagami Country Club - West/East Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daisagami CC: Driving range
Daisagami Country Club - Center/West Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomei Atsugi CC: #4
Tomei Atsugi Country Club
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomei Atsugi CC - West: #2
Tomei Atsugi Country Club - West Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
Fuji Sankei Ladies Classic - Final Round
Articles
The best golf destinations in Asia
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me