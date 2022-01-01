Hachioji Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6595 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6595 yards
|72.4
|132
|Back (W)
|72
|6595 yards
|78.7
|139
|Regular
|72
|6231 yards
|70.7
|129
|Regular (W)
|72
|6231 yards
|76.6
|135
|Front
|72
|5741 yards
|68.2
|125
|Front (W)
|72
|5741 yards
|73.8
|129
|Gold
|72
|5099 yards
|60.5
|115
|Gold (W)
|72
|5099 yards
|69.9
|123
Scorecard for Hachioji Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|552
|375
|385
|513
|199
|413
|136
|441
|406
|3420
|373
|171
|472
|320
|440
|350
|179
|390
|431
|3126
|6546
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|537
|352
|367
|479
|179
|375
|124
|422
|398
|3233
|357
|159
|451
|300
|427
|337
|155
|370
|388
|2944
|6177
|Red W: 67.1/113
|422
|340
|338
|442
|166
|328
|113
|330
|325
|2804
|334
|143
|436
|265
|355
|309
|144
|360
|327
|2673
|5477
|Handicap
|3
|13
|9
|7
|15
|1
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout