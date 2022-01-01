Tachikawa Kokusai Country Club - Kusabana Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kusabana
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|382
|407
|348
|176
|511
|400
|372
|163
|531
|3290
|498
|186
|397
|392
|418
|222
|381
|347
|520
|3361
|6651
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|363
|392
|328
|157
|496
|389
|361
|149
|508
|3143
|476
|170
|374
|367
|388
|197
|369
|339
|495
|3175
|6318
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|16
|10
|4
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, AMEX, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout