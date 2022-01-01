Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Tachikawa Kokusai Country Club - Kusabana Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kusabana
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 382 407 348 176 511 400 372 163 531 3290 498 186 397 392 418 222 381 347 520 3361 6651
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 363 392 328 157 496 389 361 149 508 3143 476 170 374 367 388 197 369 339 495 3175 6318
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 16 10 4 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, AMEX, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tachikawa Kokusai CC
Tachikawa Kokusai Country Club - Okutuma Course
Akiruno, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome Riverside Park
Ome Riverside Park
Ome, Tokyo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - East/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashino GC
Musashino Golf Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hachioji CC: #7
Hachioji Country Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/East
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - South: #4
Sayama Golf Club - South/East Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Showa no Mori GC
Showa no Mori Golf Club
Akishima, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - West/East Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - West: #7
Sayama Golf Club - West/South Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
Fuji Sankei Ladies Classic - Final Round
Articles
The best golf destinations in Asia
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me