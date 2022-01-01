Tachikawa Kokusai Country Club - Okutuma Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Okutuma
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|412
|187
|424
|432
|372
|514
|509
|152
|416
|3418
|403
|377
|431
|390
|308
|187
|307
|221
|467
|3091
|6509
|White M: 70.1/120 W: 71.7/123
|392
|169
|402
|417
|355
|473
|485
|135
|398
|3226
|386
|355
|416
|378
|291
|161
|298
|201
|447
|2933
|6159
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, AMEX, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout