Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Tachikawa Kokusai Country Club - Okutuma Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Okutuma
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 412 187 424 432 372 514 509 152 416 3418 403 377 431 390 308 187 307 221 467 3091 6509
White M: 70.1/120 W: 71.7/123 392 169 402 417 355 473 485 135 398 3226 386 355 416 378 291 161 298 201 447 2933 6159
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 5 17 11 10 16 4 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, AMEX, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ome Riverside Park
Ome Riverside Park
Ome, Tokyo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tachikawa Kokusai CC
Tachikawa Kokusai Country Club - Kusabana Course
Akiruno, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - East/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/East
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hachioji CC: #7
Hachioji Country Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - West/East Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashino GC
Musashino Golf Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - South: #4
Sayama Golf Club - South/East Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - West: #7
Sayama Golf Club - West/South Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
Fuji Sankei Ladies Classic - Final Round
Articles
The best golf destinations in Asia
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me