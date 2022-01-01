Hamano Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7217 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|7217 yards
|73.6
|Black/A (W)
|72
|7217 yards
|79.0
|Black/B (W)
|72
|7209 yards
|78.9
|Black/B
|72
|7209 yards
|73.5
|Blue/A (W)
|72
|6855 yards
|77.9
|Blue/A
|72
|6855 yards
|72.5
|Blue/B
|72
|6849 yards
|72.4
|Blue/B (W)
|72
|6849 yards
|77.7
|White/A
|72
|6398 yards
|70.6
|White/A (W)
|72
|6398 yards
|75.7
|White/B
|72
|6384 yards
|70.5
|White/B (W)
|72
|6384 yards
|75.6
|Red/A (W)
|72
|5662 yards
|71.9
|Red/B (W)
|72
|5652 yards
|71.8
Scorecard for Hamano Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|446
|382
|396
|421
|200
|540
|440
|567
|205
|3597
|423
|451
|604
|183
|412
|447
|354
|197
|541
|3612
|7209
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|425
|365
|378
|410
|183
|527
|407
|550
|180
|3425
|402
|418
|571
|163
|400
|424
|334
|182
|530
|3424
|6849
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|404
|342
|361
|384
|163
|507
|371
|518
|159
|3209
|382
|392
|550
|140
|375
|350
|312
|162
|512
|3175
|6384
|Red W: 70.2/119
|381
|308
|344
|348
|148
|487
|336
|492
|137
|2981
|355
|340
|497
|119
|343
|331
|289
|150
|459
|2883
|5864
|Handicap
|3
|13
|15
|7
|17
|5
|1
|9
|11
|4
|6
|12
|18
|16
|2
|8
|10
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1984)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Jcb, UC, UFJ, Amex, Nicos
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
