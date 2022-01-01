Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Hamano Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7217 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 72 7217 yards 73.6
Black/A (W) 72 7217 yards 79.0
Black/B (W) 72 7209 yards 78.9
Black/B 72 7209 yards 73.5
Blue/A (W) 72 6855 yards 77.9
Blue/A 72 6855 yards 72.5
Blue/B 72 6849 yards 72.4
Blue/B (W) 72 6849 yards 77.7
White/A 72 6398 yards 70.6
White/A (W) 72 6398 yards 75.7
White/B 72 6384 yards 70.5
White/B (W) 72 6384 yards 75.6
Red/A (W) 72 5662 yards 71.9
Red/B (W) 72 5652 yards 71.8
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hamano Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 446 382 396 421 200 540 440 567 205 3597 423 451 604 183 412 447 354 197 541 3612 7209
Blue M: 73.1/123 425 365 378 410 183 527 407 550 180 3425 402 418 571 163 400 424 334 182 530 3424 6849
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 404 342 361 384 163 507 371 518 159 3209 382 392 550 140 375 350 312 162 512 3175 6384
Red W: 70.2/119 381 308 344 348 148 487 336 492 137 2981 355 340 497 119 343 331 289 150 459 2883 5864
Handicap 3 13 15 7 17 5 1 9 11 4 6 12 18 16 2 8 10 14
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1984)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Jcb, UC, UFJ, Amex, Nicos
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Lounge, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chiba Kokusai CC - Sakura West: #6
Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Sakura West Course
Nagara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Kokusai CC - Sakura Middle: #7
Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Sakura Middle Course
Nagara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Kokusai CC - Sakura East: #5
Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Sakura East Course
Nagara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Kokusai CC - Bamboo: #15
Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Bamboo Course
Nagara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Azalea: #9
Manna Country Club - Fist/Azalea Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #8
Manna Country Club - Camphor Tree/Fist Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #6
Manna Country Club - Azalea/Camphor Tree Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Gary Player
Manna Country Club - Gary Player Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Genjiyama GC
Genjiyama Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Technical Sanwa Golf: #2
Technical Sanwa Golf
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Golf Partner
Chiba Golf Partner
Chiba, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
King Fields GC
King Fields Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me