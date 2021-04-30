Chiba Golf Partner
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 31
Length 1418 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|31
|1418 yards
|Front
|31
|1281 yards
Scorecard for Chiba Golf Partner
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 54.2/96
|122
|181
|175
|210
|121
|108
|133
|118
|119
|1287
|131
|122
|181
|175
|210
|121
|108
|133
|118
|1299
|2586
|Blue W: 55.5/98
|97
|170
|170
|200
|103
|90
|114
|113
|97
|1154
|127
|97
|170
|170
|200
|103
|90
|114
|113
|1184
|2338
|Handicap
|9
|1
|17
|3
|15
|11
|13
|5
|7
|10
|2
|18
|4
|16
|12
|14
|6
|8
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|28
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|28
|56
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout