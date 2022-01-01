Sumoto Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6640 yards
Slope 140
Rating 74.5
Previously known as Sumoto Cantree Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6640 yards
|74.5
|140
|Regular
|72
|6289 yards
|72.7
|135
|Front (W)
|72
|6289 yards
|76.8
|138
|Front
|72
|5795 yards
|70.9
|122
|Gold
|72
|5795 yards
|68.6
|128
|Ladies 1
|72
|5688 yards
|73.8
|130
|Ladies 2
|72
|5269 yards
|71.3
|123
Scorecard for Sumoto Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.5/140
|527
|431
|359
|194
|420
|555
|215
|424
|405
|3530
|366
|441
|406
|555
|215
|542
|172
|375
|400
|3472
|7002
|Regular M: 72.7/135
|513
|406
|338
|180
|404
|535
|170
|407
|373
|3326
|352
|421
|385
|529
|200
|522
|164
|354
|387
|3314
|6640
|Front M: 70.9/133 W: 76.8/138
|493
|390
|313
|161
|378
|518
|152
|387
|352
|3144
|335
|410
|365
|512
|182
|494
|143
|334
|370
|3145
|6289
|Gold M: 68.6/128
|493
|370
|278
|133
|350
|491
|141
|339
|293
|2888
|313
|395
|330
|460
|163
|459
|130
|334
|323
|2907
|5795
|Lady 1 W: 73.8/130
|468
|370
|278
|133
|350
|424
|141
|339
|293
|2796
|313
|395
|330
|460
|163
|459
|130
|319
|323
|2892
|5688
|Lady 2 W: 71.3/123
|468
|310
|278
|133
|272
|424
|109
|314
|293
|2601
|313
|290
|330
|445
|139
|427
|130
|271
|323
|2668
|5269
|Handicap
|12
|5
|13
|17
|7
|8
|1
|15
|3
|9
|2
|14
|10
|16
|4
|18
|6
|11
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1965)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout