Sumoto Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6640 yards
Slope 140
Rating 74.5

Previously known as Sumoto Cantree Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6640 yards 74.5 140
Regular 72 6289 yards 72.7 135
Front (W) 72 6289 yards 76.8 138
Front 72 5795 yards 70.9 122
Gold 72 5795 yards 68.6 128
Ladies 1 72 5688 yards 73.8 130
Ladies 2 72 5269 yards 71.3 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sumoto Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.5/140 527 431 359 194 420 555 215 424 405 3530 366 441 406 555 215 542 172 375 400 3472 7002
Regular M: 72.7/135 513 406 338 180 404 535 170 407 373 3326 352 421 385 529 200 522 164 354 387 3314 6640
Front M: 70.9/133 W: 76.8/138 493 390 313 161 378 518 152 387 352 3144 335 410 365 512 182 494 143 334 370 3145 6289
Gold M: 68.6/128 493 370 278 133 350 491 141 339 293 2888 313 395 330 460 163 459 130 334 323 2907 5795
Lady 1 W: 73.8/130 468 370 278 133 350 424 141 339 293 2796 313 395 330 460 163 459 130 319 323 2892 5688
Lady 2 W: 71.3/123 468 310 278 133 272 424 109 314 293 2601 313 290 330 445 139 427 130 271 323 2668 5269
Handicap 12 5 13 17 7 8 1 15 3 9 2 14 10 16 4 18 6 11
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1965)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
