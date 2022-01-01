Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Spring Golf & Art Resort Awaji

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6391 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6391 yards
RT 72 6074 yards
LT 72 5174 yards
Scorecard for Spring Golf & Art Resort Awaji
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 544 377 180 338 152 311 434 356 516 3208 492 132 354 570 168 368 345 405 349 3183 6391
White M: 69.2/117 526 349 165 325 132 297 417 352 495 3058 470 121 344 532 150 356 320 385 338 3016 6074
Red W: 67.1/113 502 304 94 268 117 263 339 310 405 2602 407 112 322 422 132 316 305 297 259 2572 5174
Handicap 9 5 7 11 17 15 1 13 3 6 18 10 2 14 8 16 4 12
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, NICOS, Diners, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Nearby Courses
Awaji CC: #8
Awaji Country Club
Awaji, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sumoto GC
Sumoto Golf Club
Sumoto, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Naruto CC
Naruto Country Club
Naruto, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Misaki CC: #17
Misaki Country Club
Misaki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Grandee Naruto GC 36 - East
Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - East Course
Naruto, Tokushima
Resort
0.0
0
Grandee Naruto GC 36 - West
Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - West Course
Naruto, Tokushima
Resort
0.0
0
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
