Spring Golf & Art Resort Awaji
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6391 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6391 yards
|RT
|72
|6074 yards
|LT
|72
|5174 yards
Scorecard for Spring Golf & Art Resort Awaji
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|544
|377
|180
|338
|152
|311
|434
|356
|516
|3208
|492
|132
|354
|570
|168
|368
|345
|405
|349
|3183
|6391
|White M: 69.2/117
|526
|349
|165
|325
|132
|297
|417
|352
|495
|3058
|470
|121
|344
|532
|150
|356
|320
|385
|338
|3016
|6074
|Red W: 67.1/113
|502
|304
|94
|268
|117
|263
|339
|310
|405
|2602
|407
|112
|322
|422
|132
|316
|305
|297
|259
|2572
|5174
|Handicap
|9
|5
|7
|11
|17
|15
|1
|13
|3
|6
|18
|10
|2
|14
|8
|16
|4
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
