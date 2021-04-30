Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Awaji Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6760 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6760 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6476 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6201 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5287 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Awaji Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 397 359 615 156 347 185 459 354 470 3342 428 183 482 441 467 476 186 354 401 3418 6760
Blue M: 70.7/121 385 345 587 149 336 164 446 334 460 3206 411 170 471 423 454 462 147 345 387 3270 6476
White M: 69.2/117 358 324 571 140 326 148 434 325 443 3069 387 154 462 413 442 447 143 322 362 3132 6201
Red W: 67.1/113 287 260 535 128 294 120 395 298 301 2618 387 124 407 337 422 359 120 252 261 2669 5287
Handicap 9 13 3 17 5 15 11 7 1 8 14 16 2 10 4 18 12 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / UC / AMEX / DC / Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS / Credit Saison / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Zuien CC Nishi-Kobe
Zuien Country Club Nishi-Kobe Course
Kobe-shi, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akashi GC: Clubhouse
Akashi Golf Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osaka GC: #16
Osaka Golf Club
Misaki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Misaki CC: #17
Misaki Country Club
Misaki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirono GC: #18
Hirono Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe CC
Kobe Country Club Kobe Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko Kokusai GC: Clubhouse
Rokko Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko Kokusai GC
Rokko Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko Kokusai International Public Course
Rokko Kokusai International Public Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me