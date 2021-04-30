Awaji Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6760 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6760 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6476 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6201 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5287 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Awaji Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|397
|359
|615
|156
|347
|185
|459
|354
|470
|3342
|428
|183
|482
|441
|467
|476
|186
|354
|401
|3418
|6760
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|385
|345
|587
|149
|336
|164
|446
|334
|460
|3206
|411
|170
|471
|423
|454
|462
|147
|345
|387
|3270
|6476
|White M: 69.2/117
|358
|324
|571
|140
|326
|148
|434
|325
|443
|3069
|387
|154
|462
|413
|442
|447
|143
|322
|362
|3132
|6201
|Red W: 67.1/113
|287
|260
|535
|128
|294
|120
|395
|298
|301
|2618
|387
|124
|407
|337
|422
|359
|120
|252
|261
|2669
|5287
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|17
|5
|15
|11
|7
|1
|8
|14
|16
|2
|10
|4
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / UC / AMEX / DC / Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS / Credit Saison / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Course Layout