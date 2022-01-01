Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Kuzuha Public Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6155 yards
Slope 113
Rating 67.2

Also known as Kuzuha Golf Links.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6155 yards 67.2 113
Back/Tifton 72 6092 yards
Regular/Korai 72 5816 yards 66.5 109
Regular/Tifton 72 5782 yards
Gold/Korai 72 5360 yards 65.2 107
Gold/Tifton 72 5330 yards
Ladies/Korai 72 5061 yards 68.2 115
Ladies/Tifton 72 5030 yards
Scorecard for Kuzuha Public Golf Course
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 67.2/113 527 277 135 306 135 383 333 513 347 2956 356 501 386 539 150 380 330 367 190 3199 6155
Regular M: 66.5/109 527 263 125 296 125 368 300 483 322 2809 334 484 359 505 140 355 309 343 178 3007 5816
Gold M: 65.2/107 469 263 125 261 125 285 300 453 297 2578 308 461 330 470 124 328 285 316 160 2782 5360
Ladies W: 68.2/115 469 263 125 245 125 285 300 423 279 2514 282 427 301 436 109 301 260 289 142 2547 5061
Handicap 3 9 15 5 17 7 11 1 13 4 10 16 6 8 14 12 2 18
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1957
Greens Tifton/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

