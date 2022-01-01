Kuzuha Public Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6155 yards
Slope 113
Rating 67.2
Also known as Kuzuha Golf Links.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6155 yards
|67.2
|113
|Back/Tifton
|72
|6092 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|5816 yards
|66.5
|109
|Regular/Tifton
|72
|5782 yards
|Gold/Korai
|72
|5360 yards
|65.2
|107
|Gold/Tifton
|72
|5330 yards
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5061 yards
|68.2
|115
|Ladies/Tifton
|72
|5030 yards
Scorecard for Kuzuha Public Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 67.2/113
|527
|277
|135
|306
|135
|383
|333
|513
|347
|2956
|356
|501
|386
|539
|150
|380
|330
|367
|190
|3199
|6155
|Regular M: 66.5/109
|527
|263
|125
|296
|125
|368
|300
|483
|322
|2809
|334
|484
|359
|505
|140
|355
|309
|343
|178
|3007
|5816
|Gold M: 65.2/107
|469
|263
|125
|261
|125
|285
|300
|453
|297
|2578
|308
|461
|330
|470
|124
|328
|285
|316
|160
|2782
|5360
|Ladies W: 68.2/115
|469
|263
|125
|245
|125
|285
|300
|423
|279
|2514
|282
|427
|301
|436
|109
|301
|260
|289
|142
|2547
|5061
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|5
|17
|7
|11
|1
|13
|4
|10
|16
|6
|8
|14
|12
|2
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1957
Greens Tifton/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
