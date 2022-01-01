Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Tokyo Itsukaichi Country Club - South/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5913 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 72 5913 yards
Regular/Green 72 5648 yards
Front/White 72 5380 yards
Red/Gold 72 4971 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/119 352 546 174 429 355 132 570 391 313 3262 319 101 308 268 280 408 331 460 176 2651 5913
Regular M: 69.0/118 326 503 158 395 332 132 551 391 313 3101 302 101 288 268 280 400 312 444 152 2547 5648
Front M: 66.1/111 305 476 135 364 332 132 511 354 284 2893 302 101 268 255 270 400 312 427 152 2487 5380
Ladies W: 66.9/109 290 422 105 335 309 100 454 303 251 2569 302 101 268 255 270 315 312 427 152 2402 4971
Handicap 5 11 13 7 15 1 3 17 9 2 8 10 4 12 14 6 16 18
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / JCB / UC / UFJ / NICOS / DINERS CLUB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tokyo Itsukaichi CC - South: #4
Tokyo Itsukaichi Country Club - West/South Course
Akiruno, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Itsukaichi CC - West: #2
Tokyo Itsukaichi Country Club - West/East Course
Akiruno, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - South/East
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GMG Hachioji GC
GMG Hachioji Golf Course - East/West
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hachioji CC: #7
Hachioji Country Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashino GC
Musashino Golf Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tachikawa Kokusai CC
Tachikawa Kokusai Country Club - Kusabana Course
Akiruno, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tachikawa Kokusai CC
Tachikawa Kokusai Country Club - Okutuma Course
Akiruno, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome Riverside Park
Ome Riverside Park
Ome, Tokyo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokota Golf Center & Par-3
Yokota Golf Center & Par-3
Fussa, Tokyo
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - West/East Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
Fuji Sankei Ladies Classic - Final Round
Articles
The best golf destinations in Asia
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me