Tokyo Itsukaichi Country Club - South/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5913 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|5913 yards
|Regular/Green
|72
|5648 yards
|Front/White
|72
|5380 yards
|Red/Gold
|72
|4971 yards
Scorecard for Minami - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/119
|352
|546
|174
|429
|355
|132
|570
|391
|313
|3262
|319
|101
|308
|268
|280
|408
|331
|460
|176
|2651
|5913
|Regular M: 69.0/118
|326
|503
|158
|395
|332
|132
|551
|391
|313
|3101
|302
|101
|288
|268
|280
|400
|312
|444
|152
|2547
|5648
|Front M: 66.1/111
|305
|476
|135
|364
|332
|132
|511
|354
|284
|2893
|302
|101
|268
|255
|270
|400
|312
|427
|152
|2487
|5380
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|290
|422
|105
|335
|309
|100
|454
|303
|251
|2569
|302
|101
|268
|255
|270
|315
|312
|427
|152
|2402
|4971
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|7
|15
|1
|3
|17
|9
|2
|8
|10
|4
|12
|14
|6
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / JCB / UC / UFJ / NICOS / DINERS CLUB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout