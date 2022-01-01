Tateyama Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6255 yards
Slope 122
Rating 68.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6255 yards
|68.7
|122
|Back (W)
|72
|6255 yards
|74.6
|131
|Regular
|72
|5947 yards
|67.8
|119
|Regular (W)
|72
|5947 yards
|73.5
|128
|Friend
|72
|5655 yards
|66.7
|114
|Friend (W)
|72
|5655 yards
|72.1
|125
|Ladies
|72
|4956 yards
|64.9
|108
|Ladies
|72
|4956 yards
|69.7
|121
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|526
|345
|370
|170
|382
|130
|345
|355
|561
|3184
|367
|273
|154
|537
|132
|565
|367
|298
|378
|3071
|6255
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|516
|305
|349
|158
|357
|120
|334
|342
|505
|2986
|352
|263
|141
|519
|119
|555
|356
|284
|372
|2961
|5947
|Friend M: 66.1/111
|493
|295
|338
|149
|339
|116
|319
|332
|485
|2866
|340
|253
|130
|476
|110
|540
|347
|273
|320
|2789
|5655
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|410
|255
|295
|128
|298
|104
|246
|276
|448
|2460
|315
|248
|105
|447
|95
|428
|288
|260
|310
|2496
|4956
|Handicap
|8
|2
|14
|10
|6
|18
|12
|16
|4
|9
|3
|13
|7
|17
|1
|11
|15
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout