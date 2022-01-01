Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Tateyama Country Club - East/Middle Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6255 yards
Slope 122
Rating 68.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6255 yards 68.7 122
Back (W) 72 6255 yards 74.6 131
Regular 72 5947 yards 67.8 119
Regular (W) 72 5947 yards 73.5 128
Friend 72 5655 yards 66.7 114
Friend (W) 72 5655 yards 72.1 125
Ladies 72 4956 yards 64.9 108
Ladies 72 4956 yards 69.7 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 526 345 370 170 382 130 345 355 561 3184 367 273 154 537 132 565 367 298 378 3071 6255
Regular M: 69.2/117 516 305 349 158 357 120 334 342 505 2986 352 263 141 519 119 555 356 284 372 2961 5947
Friend M: 66.1/111 493 295 338 149 339 116 319 332 485 2866 340 253 130 476 110 540 347 273 320 2789 5655
Ladies W: 66.9/109 410 255 295 128 298 104 246 276 448 2460 315 248 105 447 95 428 288 260 310 2496 4956
Handicap 8 2 14 10 6 18 12 16 4 9 3 13 7 17 1 11 15 5
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tateyama CC
Tateyama Country Club - Middle/West Course
Tateyama, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tateyama CC
Tateyama Country Club - West/East Course
Tateyama, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Boshu CC
Boshu Country Club
Tateyama, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cosmo Classic Club
Cosmo Classic Club
Minamiboso, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Bayside GC: Clubhouse
Tokyo Bayside Golf Club
Futtsu, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sohkyu CC: #2
Sohkyu Country Club
Futtsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanso Hills CC - West: #7
Nanso Hills Country Club - East/West Course
Futtsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanso Hills CC - Middle: #5
Nanso Hills Country Club - Middle/West Course
Futtsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kimitsu Kagihara CC
Kimitsu Kagihara Country Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamogawa CC: #5
Kamogawa Country Club
Kamogawa, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kisarazuhigashi CC
Kisarazuhigashi Country Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me