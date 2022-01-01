Tateyama Country Club - Middle/West Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6490 yards
Slope 123
Rating 69.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6490 yards 69.3 123
Back (W) 72 6490 yards 75.4 132
Regular 72 6248 yards 68.4 121
Regular (W) 72 6248 yards 74.2 129
Friend 72 5854 yards 67.4 117
Friend (W) 72 5854 yards 73.0 127
Ladies 72 5001 yards 65.2 109
Ladies (W) 72 5001 yards 70.0 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 367 273 154 537 132 565 367 298 378 3071 532 406 221 401 130 357 560 394 418 3419 6490
Regular M: 69.2/117 352 263 141 519 119 555 356 284 372 2961 523 386 204 388 114 342 539 374 403 3273 6234
Friend M: 66.1/111 340 253 130 476 110 540 347 273 320 2789 514 369 136 348 106 332 519 343 398 3065 5854
Ladies W: 66.9/109 315 248 105 447 95 428 288 260 310 2496 438 269 130 289 94 278 407 265 335 2505 5001
Handicap 9 3 13 7 17 1 11 15 5 10 4 16 6 12 18 2 14 8
Par 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

