Tateyama Country Club - Middle/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6490 yards
Slope 123
Rating 69.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6490 yards
|69.3
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6490 yards
|75.4
|132
|Regular
|72
|6248 yards
|68.4
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6248 yards
|74.2
|129
|Friend
|72
|5854 yards
|67.4
|117
|Friend (W)
|72
|5854 yards
|73.0
|127
|Ladies
|72
|5001 yards
|65.2
|109
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5001 yards
|70.0
|122
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|367
|273
|154
|537
|132
|565
|367
|298
|378
|3071
|532
|406
|221
|401
|130
|357
|560
|394
|418
|3419
|6490
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|352
|263
|141
|519
|119
|555
|356
|284
|372
|2961
|523
|386
|204
|388
|114
|342
|539
|374
|403
|3273
|6234
|Friend M: 66.1/111
|340
|253
|130
|476
|110
|540
|347
|273
|320
|2789
|514
|369
|136
|348
|106
|332
|519
|343
|398
|3065
|5854
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|315
|248
|105
|447
|95
|428
|288
|260
|310
|2496
|438
|269
|130
|289
|94
|278
|407
|265
|335
|2505
|5001
|Handicap
|9
|3
|13
|7
|17
|1
|11
|15
|5
|10
|4
|16
|6
|12
|18
|2
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
