Boshu Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6267 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 71 6267 yards 70.1 119
White 71 5847 yards 68.2 115
Red (W) 71 4714 yards 65.9 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Boshu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.7/119 481 341 409 192 361 508 159 409 366 3226 501 350 126 378 369 363 169 408 377 3041 6267
White M: 68.2/115 461 322 379 171 335 476 138 387 342 3011 481 323 110 363 336 335 155 378 355 2836 5847
Red W: 65.9/107 359 311 306 136 255 383 97 292 243 2382 412 215 96 216 319 322 146 322 284 2332 4714
Handicap 13 17 5 11 7 1 15 3 9 8 16 18 4 14 6 12 2 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1970)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
