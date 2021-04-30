Boshu Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6267 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|71
|6267 yards
|70.1
|119
|White
|71
|5847 yards
|68.2
|115
|Red (W)
|71
|4714 yards
|65.9
|107
Scorecard for Boshu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.7/119
|481
|341
|409
|192
|361
|508
|159
|409
|366
|3226
|501
|350
|126
|378
|369
|363
|169
|408
|377
|3041
|6267
|White M: 68.2/115
|461
|322
|379
|171
|335
|476
|138
|387
|342
|3011
|481
|323
|110
|363
|336
|335
|155
|378
|355
|2836
|5847
|Red W: 65.9/107
|359
|311
|306
|136
|255
|383
|97
|292
|243
|2382
|412
|215
|96
|216
|319
|322
|146
|322
|284
|2332
|4714
|Handicap
|13
|17
|5
|11
|7
|1
|15
|3
|9
|8
|16
|18
|4
|14
|6
|12
|2
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1970)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
