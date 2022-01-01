Tateyama Country Club - West/East Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6603 yards
Slope 125
Rating 70.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6603 yards 70.6 125
Back (W) 72 6603 yards 77.0 133
Regular 72 6273 yards 69.6 123
Regular (W) 72 6273 yards 75.9 130
Friend 72 5931 yards 68.3 119
Friend (W) 72 5931 yards 74.3 127
Ladies 72 4965 yards 66.3 112
Ladies (W) 72 4965 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi/Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 532 406 221 401 130 357 560 394 418 3419 526 345 370 170 382 130 345 355 561 3184 6603
Regular M: 70.7/121 523 386 204 388 114 342 539 374 403 3273 516 305 349 158 357 120 334 342 505 2986 6259
Friend M: 69.2/117 514 369 136 348 106 332 519 343 398 3065 493 295 338 149 339 116 319 332 485 2866 5931
Ladies W: 66.9/109 438 269 130 289 94 278 407 265 335 2505 410 255 295 128 298 104 246 276 448 2460 4965
Handicap 7 1 13 9 5 17 11 15 3 8 2 14 10 6 18 12 16 4
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

