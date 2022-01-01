Tateyama Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6603 yards
Slope 125
Rating 70.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6603 yards
|70.6
|125
|Back (W)
|72
|6603 yards
|77.0
|133
|Regular
|72
|6273 yards
|69.6
|123
|Regular (W)
|72
|6273 yards
|75.9
|130
|Friend
|72
|5931 yards
|68.3
|119
|Friend (W)
|72
|5931 yards
|74.3
|127
|Ladies
|72
|4965 yards
|66.3
|112
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4965 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Nishi/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|532
|406
|221
|401
|130
|357
|560
|394
|418
|3419
|526
|345
|370
|170
|382
|130
|345
|355
|561
|3184
|6603
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|523
|386
|204
|388
|114
|342
|539
|374
|403
|3273
|516
|305
|349
|158
|357
|120
|334
|342
|505
|2986
|6259
|Friend M: 69.2/117
|514
|369
|136
|348
|106
|332
|519
|343
|398
|3065
|493
|295
|338
|149
|339
|116
|319
|332
|485
|2866
|5931
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|438
|269
|130
|289
|94
|278
|407
|265
|335
|2505
|410
|255
|295
|128
|298
|104
|246
|276
|448
|2460
|4965
|Handicap
|7
|1
|13
|9
|5
|17
|11
|15
|3
|8
|2
|14
|10
|6
|18
|12
|16
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout