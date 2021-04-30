Chiba Yomiuri Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6491 yards
Slope 128
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|6491 yards
|71.0
|128
|Black/A (W)
|72
|6491 yards
|76.1
|137
|Black/B+ (W)
|72
|6356 yards
|75.4
|134
|Black/B+
|72
|6356 yards
|70.3
|126
|Black/B (W)
|72
|6316 yards
|75.1
|134
|Black/B
|72
|6316 yards
|70.1
|125
|Blue/A
|72
|6142 yards
|69.4
|123
|Blue/A (W)
|72
|6142 yards
|74.1
|131
|Blue/B+
|72
|6001 yards
|68.8
|121
|Blue/B+ (W)
|72
|6001 yards
|73.4
|129
|Blue/B
|72
|5961 yards
|68.7
|121
|Blue/B (W)
|72
|5961 yards
|73.2
|129
|White/A (W)
|72
|5850 yards
|72.2
|126
|White/A
|72
|5850 yards
|68.1
|119
|White/B+
|72
|5697 yards
|67.5
|117
|White/B+ (W)
|72
|5697 yards
|71.5
|124
|White/B (W)
|72
|5657 yards
|71.3
|124
|White/B
|72
|5657 yards
|67.3
|117
|Red/A (W)
|72
|5474 yards
|70.5
|122
|Red/A
|72
|5474 yards
|66.9
|116
|Red/B+ (W)
|72
|5321 yards
|69.8
|120
|Red/B+
|72
|5321 yards
|67.5
|117
|Red/B (W)
|72
|5292 yards
|69.7
|120
|Red/B
|72
|5292 yards
|66.1
|114
|Pink/A
|72
|4952 yards
|Pink/B+
|72
|4778 yards
|Pink/B
|72
|4749 yards
Scorecard for Chiba Yomiuri Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|423
|158
|333
|573
|393
|162
|345
|326
|515
|3228
|508
|312
|397
|419
|372
|186
|354
|504
|224
|3276
|6504
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|400
|137
|308
|548
|371
|148
|333
|299
|495
|3039
|485
|297
|376
|492
|360
|155
|344
|493
|202
|3204
|6243
|White M: 69.2/117
|380
|122
|308
|523
|371
|126
|328
|299
|478
|2935
|463
|287
|339
|367
|336
|153
|325
|455
|189
|2914
|5849
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|380
|122
|308
|423
|351
|110
|303
|299
|405
|2701
|463
|287
|339
|367
|250
|140
|325
|430
|158
|2759
|5460
|Pink W: 66.0/111
|283
|122
|243
|423
|334
|110
|303
|299
|405
|2522
|392
|267
|285
|310
|250
|140
|325
|430
|158
|2557
|5079
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted American Express, Visa, Mastercard, JCB, DC, Diners Club, UFJ, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Single Allowed No
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts, sweatshirts & sandals. Wear clothes that do not violate manners.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout