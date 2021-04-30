Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Yomiuri Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6491 yards
Slope 128
Rating 71.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 72 6491 yards 71.0 128
Black/A (W) 72 6491 yards 76.1 137
Black/B+ (W) 72 6356 yards 75.4 134
Black/B+ 72 6356 yards 70.3 126
Black/B (W) 72 6316 yards 75.1 134
Black/B 72 6316 yards 70.1 125
Blue/A 72 6142 yards 69.4 123
Blue/A (W) 72 6142 yards 74.1 131
Blue/B+ 72 6001 yards 68.8 121
Blue/B+ (W) 72 6001 yards 73.4 129
Blue/B 72 5961 yards 68.7 121
Blue/B (W) 72 5961 yards 73.2 129
White/A (W) 72 5850 yards 72.2 126
White/A 72 5850 yards 68.1 119
White/B+ 72 5697 yards 67.5 117
White/B+ (W) 72 5697 yards 71.5 124
White/B (W) 72 5657 yards 71.3 124
White/B 72 5657 yards 67.3 117
Red/A (W) 72 5474 yards 70.5 122
Red/A 72 5474 yards 66.9 116
Red/B+ (W) 72 5321 yards 69.8 120
Red/B+ 72 5321 yards 67.5 117
Red/B (W) 72 5292 yards 69.7 120
Red/B 72 5292 yards 66.1 114
Pink/A 72 4952 yards
Pink/B+ 72 4778 yards
Pink/B 72 4749 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chiba Yomiuri Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 423 158 333 573 393 162 345 326 515 3228 508 312 397 419 372 186 354 504 224 3276 6504
Blue M: 70.7/121 400 137 308 548 371 148 333 299 495 3039 485 297 376 492 360 155 344 493 202 3204 6243
White M: 69.2/117 380 122 308 523 371 126 328 299 478 2935 463 287 339 367 336 153 325 455 189 2914 5849
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 380 122 308 423 351 110 303 299 405 2701 463 287 339 367 250 140 325 430 158 2759 5460
Pink W: 66.0/111 283 122 243 423 334 110 303 299 405 2522 392 267 285 310 250 140 325 430 158 2557 5079
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 17 11 5 4 16 10 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted American Express, Visa, Mastercard, JCB, DC, Diners Club, UFJ, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Single Allowed No
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts, sweatshirts & sandals. Wear clothes that do not violate manners.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

