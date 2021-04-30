Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri/Kamui Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Green/Back
|72
|6818 yards
|White/Regular
|72
|6453 yards
|Gold/Senior
|72
|5931 yards
|Green/Ladies
|72
|5781 yards
Scorecard for Ashiri/Kamui
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|516
|346
|339
|172
|571
|360
|156
|370
|458
|3288
|579
|406
|180
|412
|508
|433
|214
|376
|365
|3473
|6761
|White M: 70.7/121
|490
|327
|309
|165
|543
|339
|147
|370
|414
|3104
|563
|381
|164
|393
|489
|411
|188
|366
|347
|3302
|6406
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|464
|312
|273
|151
|507
|319
|141
|370
|390
|2927
|531
|347
|148
|283
|462
|373
|158
|357
|339
|2998
|5925
|Red W: 70.0/118
|460
|306
|270
|150
|497
|316
|135
|370
|385
|2889
|524
|340
|145
|279
|457
|368
|135
|350
|331
|2929
|5818
|Handicap
|4
|10
|6
|8
|2
|12
|14
|16
|18
|11
|9
|13
|15
|7
|1
|5
|3
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
