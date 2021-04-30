Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Kasumi Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7011 yards 72.0 131
Black (W) 72 7011 yards 75.9 133
Blue 72 6536 yards 73.1 123
Blue (W) 72 6536 yards 74.1 125
White 72 6134 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6134 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5147 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kasumi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 427 340 210 554 427 488 414 180 453 3493 375 384 186 596 438 530 160 379 470 3518 7011
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 394 324 173 533 408 461 392 150 423 3258 356 360 163 556 409 503 138 352 441 3278 6536
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 371 306 148 513 388 431 373 147 402 3079 331 322 158 527 379 476 115 333 414 3055 6134
Red W: 67.1/113 329 283 129 424 332 355 272 132 316 2572 293 298 136 408 312 408 115 275 330 2575 5147
Handicap 9 11 15 7 5 17 3 13 1 6 12 16 10 4 8 18 14 2
Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Diners
Dress code Shirts with collar & visor/cap are required. Jeans, work clothes, rough trousers, shorts are prohibited. No sandals.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

