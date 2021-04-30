Kasumi Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7011 yards
|72.0
|131
|Black (W)
|72
|7011 yards
|75.9
|133
|Blue
|72
|6536 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue (W)
|72
|6536 yards
|74.1
|125
|White
|72
|6134 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6134 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5147 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kasumi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|427
|340
|210
|554
|427
|488
|414
|180
|453
|3493
|375
|384
|186
|596
|438
|530
|160
|379
|470
|3518
|7011
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|394
|324
|173
|533
|408
|461
|392
|150
|423
|3258
|356
|360
|163
|556
|409
|503
|138
|352
|441
|3278
|6536
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|371
|306
|148
|513
|388
|431
|373
|147
|402
|3079
|331
|322
|158
|527
|379
|476
|115
|333
|414
|3055
|6134
|Red W: 67.1/113
|329
|283
|129
|424
|332
|355
|272
|132
|316
|2572
|293
|298
|136
|408
|312
|408
|115
|275
|330
|2575
|5147
|Handicap
|9
|11
|15
|7
|5
|17
|3
|13
|1
|6
|12
|16
|10
|4
|8
|18
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Diners
Dress code Shirts with collar & visor/cap are required. Jeans, work clothes, rough trousers, shorts are prohibited. No sandals.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
