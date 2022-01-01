Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Suzuka Golf Club - Center Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7118 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7118 yards 74.4
Back (W) 72 7118 yards 81.5
Regular 72 6800 yards 72.9
Regular (W) 72 6800 yards 79.8
Front 72 6188 yards 70.0
Front (W) 72 6188 yards 76.2
Ladies 72 5333 yards 66.2
Ladies (W) 72 5333 yards 71.6
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Center
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 518 393 426 211 358 406 543 202 438 3495 451 207 571 460 402 529 194 390 419 3623 7118
White M: 73.1/123 509 380 406 203 339 364 516 191 415 3323 429 196 555 418 385 502 182 379 401 3447 6770
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 491 360 370 165 305 338 491 175 349 3044 382 148 495 403 367 457 165 343 384 3144 6188
Red W: 67.1/113 458 339 273 140 286 299 399 159 313 2666 333 131 388 290 317 437 139 312 341 2688 5354
Handicap 11 9 1 15 13 5 3 17 7 4 16 2 6 14 12 18 8 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

