Suzuka Golf Club - Center Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7118 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7118 yards
|74.4
|Back (W)
|72
|7118 yards
|81.5
|Regular
|72
|6800 yards
|72.9
|Regular (W)
|72
|6800 yards
|79.8
|Front
|72
|6188 yards
|70.0
|Front (W)
|72
|6188 yards
|76.2
|Ladies
|72
|5333 yards
|66.2
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5333 yards
|71.6
Scorecard for Center
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|518
|393
|426
|211
|358
|406
|543
|202
|438
|3495
|451
|207
|571
|460
|402
|529
|194
|390
|419
|3623
|7118
|White M: 73.1/123
|509
|380
|406
|203
|339
|364
|516
|191
|415
|3323
|429
|196
|555
|418
|385
|502
|182
|379
|401
|3447
|6770
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|491
|360
|370
|165
|305
|338
|491
|175
|349
|3044
|382
|148
|495
|403
|367
|457
|165
|343
|384
|3144
|6188
|Red W: 67.1/113
|458
|339
|273
|140
|286
|299
|399
|159
|313
|2666
|333
|131
|388
|290
|317
|437
|139
|312
|341
|2688
|5354
|Handicap
|11
|9
|1
|15
|13
|5
|3
|17
|7
|4
|16
|2
|6
|14
|12
|18
|8
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout