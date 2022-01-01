Suzuka Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6642 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6642 yards
|72.2
|Back (W)
|72
|6642 yards
|78.6
|Regular
|72
|6294 yards
|70.6
|Regular (W)
|72
|6294 yards
|76.7
|Front
|72
|5960 yards
|68.9
|Front (W)
|72
|5960 yards
|74.5
|Ladies
|72
|5016 yards
|64.8
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5016 yards
|69.6
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|396
|398
|161
|395
|392
|429
|205
|412
|499
|3287
|364
|491
|406
|198
|387
|401
|517
|196
|395
|3355
|6642
|White M: 70.7/121
|373
|375
|147
|376
|376
|404
|186
|385
|485
|3107
|353
|479
|383
|162
|373
|385
|487
|184
|381
|3187
|6294
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|351
|362
|147
|358
|358
|376
|167
|359
|460
|2938
|329
|459
|370
|145
|356
|369
|461
|172
|361
|3022
|5960
|Red W: 67.1/113
|324
|324
|124
|235
|308
|319
|138
|330
|397
|2499
|291
|400
|353
|115
|247
|286
|400
|129
|296
|2517
|5016
|Handicap
|3
|7
|17
|1
|5
|15
|13
|9
|11
|14
|10
|6
|16
|2
|4
|8
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout