Suzuka Golf Club - West Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6642 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6642 yards 72.2
Back (W) 72 6642 yards 78.6
Regular 72 6294 yards 70.6
Regular (W) 72 6294 yards 76.7
Front 72 5960 yards 68.9
Front (W) 72 5960 yards 74.5
Ladies 72 5016 yards 64.8
Ladies (W) 72 5016 yards 69.6
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 396 398 161 395 392 429 205 412 499 3287 364 491 406 198 387 401 517 196 395 3355 6642
White M: 70.7/121 373 375 147 376 376 404 186 385 485 3107 353 479 383 162 373 385 487 184 381 3187 6294
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 351 362 147 358 358 376 167 359 460 2938 329 459 370 145 356 369 461 172 361 3022 5960
Red W: 67.1/113 324 324 124 235 308 319 138 330 397 2499 291 400 353 115 247 286 400 129 296 2517 5016
Handicap 3 7 17 1 5 15 13 9 11 14 10 6 16 2 4 8 18 12
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Restaurant

