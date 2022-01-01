Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Mashiko Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7075 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7075 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6540 yards
Front 72 6155 yards
Ladies 72 5525 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Mashiko Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 560 200 456 392 404 155 390 575 404 3536 370 173 585 415 426 513 188 387 482 3539 7075
Back M: 73.1/123 505 173 409 379 367 140 374 548 391 3286 353 145 565 400 393 490 163 374 368 3251 6537
Front M: 70.7/121 487 145 386 365 351 130 356 532 369 3121 333 22 539 375 366 470 142 339 348 2934 6055
Ladies W: 70.2/119 465 135 359 350 302 120 324 435 293 2783 317 92 454 349 347 446 128 294 315 2742 5525
Handicap 9 11 3 7 15 17 13 1 5 8 18 4 2 12 14 10 6 16
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, DC, NICOS, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Mashiko Hills GC: #5
Mashiko Hills Golf Club
Mashiko, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Higashinagoya CC - Satuki: #2
Higashinagoya Country Club - Satuki/Obana Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Sagiso/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Higashinagoya CC - Aoi: #3
Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Satuki Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sagiso Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Higashinagoya CC - Obana: #1
Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Obana Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Haga CC
Haga Country Club - South/East Course
Ichihana, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Haga CC
Haga Country Club - West/East Course
Ichihana, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Haga Country Club - West/South Course
Ichihana, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Kanto Kokusai CC - South: #3
Kanto Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
