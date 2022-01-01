Mashiko Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7075 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7075 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6540 yards
|Front
|72
|6155 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5525 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Mashiko Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|560
|200
|456
|392
|404
|155
|390
|575
|404
|3536
|370
|173
|585
|415
|426
|513
|188
|387
|482
|3539
|7075
|Back M: 73.1/123
|505
|173
|409
|379
|367
|140
|374
|548
|391
|3286
|353
|145
|565
|400
|393
|490
|163
|374
|368
|3251
|6537
|Front M: 70.7/121
|487
|145
|386
|365
|351
|130
|356
|532
|369
|3121
|333
|22
|539
|375
|366
|470
|142
|339
|348
|2934
|6055
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|465
|135
|359
|350
|302
|120
|324
|435
|293
|2783
|317
|92
|454
|349
|347
|446
|128
|294
|315
|2742
|5525
|Handicap
|9
|11
|3
|7
|15
|17
|13
|1
|5
|8
|18
|4
|2
|12
|14
|10
|6
|16
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, DC, NICOS, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
