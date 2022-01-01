Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shandong Province

Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Hill/Valley Course

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6734 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6734 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6268 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5844 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5294 yards 66.1 111
Gold (W) 72 5294 yards 67.1 113
Red (W) 72 4941 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hill - Valley
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 413 567 386 177 333 377 542 203 412 3410 358 378 190 587 345 500 168 390 408 3324 6734
Blue M: 70.7/121 382 557 357 148 300 347 518 168 390 3167 349 346 158 563 319 480 133 364 389 3101 6268
White M: 69.2/117 347 535 317 116 267 319 492 160 359 2912 325 316 150 548 288 461 122 347 375 2932 5844
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 313 498 286 85 239 289 460 130 328 2628 301 297 132 525 245 386 90 335 355 2666 5294
Red W: 66.9/109 281 451 264 85 230 289 381 114 294 2389 280 285 132 492 245 386 90 312 330 2552 4941
Handicap 15 3 7 17 13 5 9 11 1 16 4 8 18 14 6 10 12 2
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Hill Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Sky Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Hill Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Valley Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Huashan Golf Club - Classic Course
Qingdao, Shandong
Resort
0.0
0
