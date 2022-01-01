Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Hill/Valley Course
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6734 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6734 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6268 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5844 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5294 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold (W)
|72
|5294 yards
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|4941 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Hill - Valley
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|413
|567
|386
|177
|333
|377
|542
|203
|412
|3410
|358
|378
|190
|587
|345
|500
|168
|390
|408
|3324
|6734
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|382
|557
|357
|148
|300
|347
|518
|168
|390
|3167
|349
|346
|158
|563
|319
|480
|133
|364
|389
|3101
|6268
|White M: 69.2/117
|347
|535
|317
|116
|267
|319
|492
|160
|359
|2912
|325
|316
|150
|548
|288
|461
|122
|347
|375
|2932
|5844
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|313
|498
|286
|85
|239
|289
|460
|130
|328
|2628
|301
|297
|132
|525
|245
|386
|90
|335
|355
|2666
|5294
|Red W: 66.9/109
|281
|451
|264
|85
|230
|289
|381
|114
|294
|2389
|280
|285
|132
|492
|245
|386
|90
|312
|330
|2552
|4941
|Handicap
|15
|3
|7
|17
|13
|5
|9
|11
|1
|16
|4
|8
|18
|14
|6
|10
|12
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout