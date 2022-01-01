Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Hill Course
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6711 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6711 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6286 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5834 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5309 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold (W)
|72
|5309 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|4765 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Lake - Hill
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|378
|548
|402
|208
|344
|412
|162
|378
|469
|3301
|413
|567
|386
|177
|333
|377
|542
|203
|412
|3410
|6711
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|368
|526
|379
|183
|328
|399
|146
|348
|442
|3119
|382
|557
|357
|148
|300
|347
|518
|168
|390
|3167
|6286
|White M: 69.2/117
|340
|506
|359
|165
|303
|379
|123
|340
|407
|2922
|347
|535
|317
|116
|267
|319
|492
|160
|359
|2912
|5834
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|317
|475
|338
|150
|285
|319
|120
|295
|382
|2681
|313
|498
|286
|85
|239
|289
|460
|130
|328
|2628
|5309
|Red W: 66.9/109
|278
|390
|301
|128
|269
|280
|97
|274
|359
|2376
|281
|451
|264
|85
|230
|289
|381
|114
|294
|2389
|4765
|Handicap
|17
|15
|9
|7
|13
|5
|1
|3
|11
|18
|16
|10
|8
|14
|6
|2
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
