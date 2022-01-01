Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Valley Course
Holes 18
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6702 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6702 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6270 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5602 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5557 yards
|69.0
|116
|Gold (W)
|72
|5557 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5025 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Sky - Valley
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|356
|450
|171
|382
|359
|199
|576
|410
|475
|3378
|358
|378
|190
|587
|345
|500
|168
|390
|408
|3324
|6702
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|353
|420
|146
|339
|333
|191
|537
|410
|440
|3169
|349
|346
|158
|563
|319
|480
|133
|364
|389
|3101
|6270
|White M: 69.2/117
|328
|386
|129
|293
|300
|188
|498
|394
|420
|2936
|301
|297
|132
|525
|245
|386
|90
|335
|355
|2666
|5602
|Gold M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119
|288
|357
|112
|220
|268
|183
|452
|335
|410
|2625
|325
|316
|150
|548
|288
|461
|122
|347
|375
|2932
|5557
|Red W: 67.1/113
|266
|397
|89
|220
|227
|159
|396
|319
|400
|2473
|280
|285
|132
|492
|245
|386
|90
|312
|330
|2552
|5025
|Handicap
|13
|7
|17
|3
|9
|5
|11
|1
|15
|14
|8
|18
|4
|10
|6
|12
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
