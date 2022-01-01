Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shandong Province

Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Valley Course

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6702 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6702 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6270 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5602 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5557 yards 69.0 116
Gold (W) 72 5557 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5025 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sky - Valley
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 356 450 171 382 359 199 576 410 475 3378 358 378 190 587 345 500 168 390 408 3324 6702
Blue M: 70.7/121 353 420 146 339 333 191 537 410 440 3169 349 346 158 563 319 480 133 364 389 3101 6270
White M: 69.2/117 328 386 129 293 300 188 498 394 420 2936 301 297 132 525 245 386 90 335 355 2666 5602
Gold M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119 288 357 112 220 268 183 452 335 410 2625 325 316 150 548 288 461 122 347 375 2932 5557
Red W: 67.1/113 266 397 89 220 227 159 396 319 400 2473 280 285 132 492 245 386 90 312 330 2552 5025
Handicap 13 7 17 3 9 5 11 1 15 14 8 18 4 10 6 12 2 16
Par 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

