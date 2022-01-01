Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shandong Province

Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Sky Course

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6679 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6679 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6288 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5858 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5306 yards 66.1 111
Gold (W) 72 5306 yards 67.1 113
Red (W) 72 4849 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake - Sky
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 378 548 402 208 344 412 162 378 469 3301 356 450 171 382 359 199 576 410 475 3378 6679
Blue M: 70.7/121 368 526 379 183 328 399 146 348 442 3119 353 420 146 339 333 191 537 410 440 3169 6288
White M: 69.2/117 340 506 359 165 303 379 123 340 407 2922 328 386 129 293 300 188 498 394 420 2936 5858
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 317 475 338 150 285 319 120 295 382 2681 288 357 112 220 268 183 452 335 410 2625 5306
Red W: 66.9/109 278 390 301 128 269 280 97 274 359 2376 266 397 89 220 227 159 396 319 400 2473 4849
Handicap 17 15 9 7 13 5 1 3 11 18 16 10 8 14 6 2 4 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Hill Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Hill Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Valley Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Hill/Valley Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Huashan Golf Club - Classic Course
Qingdao, Shandong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
