Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Sky Course
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6679 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6679 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6288 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5858 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5306 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold (W)
|72
|5306 yards
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|4849 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Lake - Sky
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|378
|548
|402
|208
|344
|412
|162
|378
|469
|3301
|356
|450
|171
|382
|359
|199
|576
|410
|475
|3378
|6679
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|368
|526
|379
|183
|328
|399
|146
|348
|442
|3119
|353
|420
|146
|339
|333
|191
|537
|410
|440
|3169
|6288
|White M: 69.2/117
|340
|506
|359
|165
|303
|379
|123
|340
|407
|2922
|328
|386
|129
|293
|300
|188
|498
|394
|420
|2936
|5858
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|317
|475
|338
|150
|285
|319
|120
|295
|382
|2681
|288
|357
|112
|220
|268
|183
|452
|335
|410
|2625
|5306
|Red W: 66.9/109
|278
|390
|301
|128
|269
|280
|97
|274
|359
|2376
|266
|397
|89
|220
|227
|159
|396
|319
|400
|2473
|4849
|Handicap
|17
|15
|9
|7
|13
|5
|1
|3
|11
|18
|16
|10
|8
|14
|6
|2
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
