Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Hill Course

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6788 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6788 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6336 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5848 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5253 yards 66.1 111
Gold (W) 72 5253 yards 67.1 113
Red (W) 72 4862 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sky - Hill
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 356 450 171 382 359 199 576 410 475 3378 413 567 386 177 333 377 542 203 412 3410 6788
Blue M: 70.7/121 353 420 146 339 333 191 537 410 440 3169 382 557 357 148 300 347 518 168 390 3167 6336
White M: 69.2/117 328 386 129 293 300 188 498 394 420 2936 347 535 317 116 267 319 492 160 359 2912 5848
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 288 357 112 220 268 183 452 335 410 2625 313 498 286 85 239 289 460 130 328 2628 5253
Red W: 66.9/109 266 397 89 220 227 159 396 319 400 2473 281 451 264 85 230 289 381 114 294 2389 4862
Handicap 13 7 17 3 9 5 11 1 15 14 8 18 4 10 6 12 2 16
Par 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

