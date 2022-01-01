Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Hill Course
Holes 18
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6788 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6788 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6336 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5848 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5253 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold (W)
|72
|5253 yards
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|4862 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Sky - Hill
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|356
|450
|171
|382
|359
|199
|576
|410
|475
|3378
|413
|567
|386
|177
|333
|377
|542
|203
|412
|3410
|6788
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|353
|420
|146
|339
|333
|191
|537
|410
|440
|3169
|382
|557
|357
|148
|300
|347
|518
|168
|390
|3167
|6336
|White M: 69.2/117
|328
|386
|129
|293
|300
|188
|498
|394
|420
|2936
|347
|535
|317
|116
|267
|319
|492
|160
|359
|2912
|5848
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|288
|357
|112
|220
|268
|183
|452
|335
|410
|2625
|313
|498
|286
|85
|239
|289
|460
|130
|328
|2628
|5253
|Red W: 66.9/109
|266
|397
|89
|220
|227
|159
|396
|319
|400
|2473
|281
|451
|264
|85
|230
|289
|381
|114
|294
|2389
|4862
|Handicap
|13
|7
|17
|3
|9
|5
|11
|1
|15
|14
|8
|18
|4
|10
|6
|12
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
