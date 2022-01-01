Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6625 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6625 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6220 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5854 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5347 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold (W)
|72
|5347 yards
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|4928 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Lake - Valley
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|378
|548
|402
|208
|344
|412
|162
|378
|469
|3301
|358
|378
|190
|587
|345
|500
|168
|390
|408
|3324
|6625
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|368
|526
|379
|183
|328
|399
|146
|348
|442
|3119
|349
|346
|158
|563
|319
|480
|133
|364
|389
|3101
|6220
|White M: 69.2/117
|340
|506
|359
|165
|303
|379
|123
|340
|407
|2922
|325
|316
|150
|548
|288
|461
|122
|347
|375
|2932
|5854
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|317
|475
|338
|150
|285
|319
|120
|295
|382
|2681
|301
|297
|132
|525
|245
|386
|90
|335
|355
|2666
|5347
|Red W: 66.9/109
|278
|390
|301
|128
|269
|280
|97
|274
|359
|2376
|280
|285
|132
|492
|245
|386
|90
|312
|330
|2552
|4928
|Handicap
|17
|15
|9
|7
|13
|5
|1
|3
|11
|18
|16
|10
|8
|14
|6
|2
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout