Shandong Province

Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6625 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6625 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6220 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5854 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5347 yards 66.1 111
Gold (W) 72 5347 yards 67.1 113
Red (W) 72 4928 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake - Valley
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 378 548 402 208 344 412 162 378 469 3301 358 378 190 587 345 500 168 390 408 3324 6625
Blue M: 70.7/121 368 526 379 183 328 399 146 348 442 3119 349 346 158 563 319 480 133 364 389 3101 6220
White M: 69.2/117 340 506 359 165 303 379 123 340 407 2922 325 316 150 548 288 461 122 347 375 2932 5854
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 317 475 338 150 285 319 120 295 382 2681 301 297 132 525 245 386 90 335 355 2666 5347
Red W: 66.9/109 278 390 301 128 269 280 97 274 359 2376 280 285 132 492 245 386 90 312 330 2552 4928
Handicap 17 15 9 7 13 5 1 3 11 18 16 10 8 14 6 2 4 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Sky Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Lake/Hill Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Hill/Valley Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Hill Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Shandong Qingdao Kaisile Golf Club - Sky/Valley Course
Pingdu, Shandong
0.0
0
Write Review
Huashan Golf Club - Classic Course
Qingdao, Shandong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
