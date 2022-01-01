Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shandong Province

Huashan Golf Club - Classic Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7153 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7153 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6680 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6198 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5472 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 432 241 547 372 241 432 432 580 339 3616 454 465 355 541 208 355 558 202 399 3537 7153
Blue M: 73.1/123 416 203 525 334 202 399 405 574 334 3392 427 437 328 514 170 323 531 170 388 3288 6680
White M: 70.7/121 394 159 498 301 197 361 372 536 312 3130 405 421 301 492 142 301 514 148 344 3068 6198
Red W: 67.1/113 328 140 465 252 180 312 312 498 246 2733 344 388 268 454 115 268 470 126 306 2739 5472
Handicap 2 8 18 14 6 12 4 10 16 1 5 15 11 7 17 13 9 3
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna

Available Activities

Swimming

Be the first to leave a review

