Huashan Golf Club - Classic Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7153 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7153 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6680 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6198 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5472 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Classic
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|432
|241
|547
|372
|241
|432
|432
|580
|339
|3616
|454
|465
|355
|541
|208
|355
|558
|202
|399
|3537
|7153
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|416
|203
|525
|334
|202
|399
|405
|574
|334
|3392
|427
|437
|328
|514
|170
|323
|531
|170
|388
|3288
|6680
|White M: 70.7/121
|394
|159
|498
|301
|197
|361
|372
|536
|312
|3130
|405
|421
|301
|492
|142
|301
|514
|148
|344
|3068
|6198
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|140
|465
|252
|180
|312
|312
|498
|246
|2733
|344
|388
|268
|454
|115
|268
|470
|126
|306
|2739
|5472
|Handicap
|2
|8
|18
|14
|6
|12
|4
|10
|16
|1
|5
|15
|11
|7
|17
|13
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna
Available ActivitiesSwimming
