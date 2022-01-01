Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Lion Lake Country Club - Moonlight Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 36
Length 3560 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3560 yards
Gold 36 3343 yards
Silver 36 3051 yards
Copper 36 2807 yards
Jade 36 2550 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A/C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 74.9/131 539 360 390 443 421 197 400 612 231 3593 7153
Gold M: 73.1/123 510 336 365 414 386 177 370 573 212 3343 6667
Silver M: 70.7/121 478 315 340 379 356 156 340 499 188 3051 6090
Copper W: 70.2/119 443 288 309 349 320 136 312 485 165 2807 5564
Jade W: 67.1/113 408 261 279 321 291 113 285 447 145 2550 5065
Handicap 8 18 16 4 12 10 14 2 6
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010
Fairways "Platinum TE" Paspalum Grass
Greens "Platinum TE" Paspalum Grass
Architect Rick Jacobson (2010)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Hills International Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Vids, Mastercard

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Lion Lake CC - Moon: #6
Lion Lake Country Club - Moon Course
Qingyuan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Holiday Island Golf Club - B/C Course
Qingyuan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Holiday Island Golf Club - C/A Course
Qingyuan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Holiday Island Golf Club - A/B Course
Qingyuan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Haworth: #1 & clubhouse
Foison Golf Club - Haworth Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Dye: #1
Foison Golf Club - Dye Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me