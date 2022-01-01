Lion Lake Country Club - Moonlight Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 36
Length 3560 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3560 yards
|Gold
|36
|3343 yards
|Silver
|36
|3051 yards
|Copper
|36
|2807 yards
|Jade
|36
|2550 yards
Scorecard for A/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|539
|360
|390
|443
|421
|197
|400
|612
|231
|3593
|7153
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|510
|336
|365
|414
|386
|177
|370
|573
|212
|3343
|6667
|Silver M: 70.7/121
|478
|315
|340
|379
|356
|156
|340
|499
|188
|3051
|6090
|Copper W: 70.2/119
|443
|288
|309
|349
|320
|136
|312
|485
|165
|2807
|5564
|Jade W: 67.1/113
|408
|261
|279
|321
|291
|113
|285
|447
|145
|2550
|5065
|Handicap
|8
|18
|16
|4
|12
|10
|14
|2
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Fairways "Platinum TE" Paspalum Grass
Greens "Platinum TE" Paspalum Grass
Architect Rick Jacobson (2010)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Hills International Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Vids, Mastercard
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFitness
