Holiday Island Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6688 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6688 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6684 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5761 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5121 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 70.7/121
|538
|158
|362
|379
|561
|118
|176
|345
|356
|2993
|416
|596
|436
|188
|410
|418
|580
|198
|453
|3695
|6688
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|583
|180
|383
|395
|590
|138
|200
|366
|376
|3211
|388
|573
|405
|168
|386
|387
|561
|175
|430
|3473
|6684
|White M: 69.2/117
|509
|137
|327
|350
|498
|110
|151
|306
|330
|2718
|339
|532
|355
|153
|328
|320
|500
|143
|373
|3043
|5761
|Red W: 67.1/113
|439
|118
|254
|289
|470
|100
|126
|250
|293
|2339
|317
|480
|328
|130
|306
|298
|460
|115
|348
|2782
|5121
|Handicap
|10
|8
|12
|4
|2
|16
|6
|18
|14
|5
|9
|7
|3
|13
|15
|11
|17
|1
|Par
|6
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout