Lion Lake Country Club - Moon Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7115 yards
Slope 131
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7115 yards
|71.4
|131
|Gold
|72
|6637 yards
|73.1
|123
|Silver
|72
|6077 yards
|70.7
|121
|Copper (W)
|72
|5607 yards
|70.2
|119
|Jade (W)
|72
|5084 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 71.4/131
|539
|360
|390
|443
|421
|197
|400
|612
|231
|3593
|422
|470
|581
|370
|164
|521
|190
|315
|489
|3522
|7115
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|510
|336
|365
|414
|386
|177
|370
|573
|212
|3343
|394
|441
|546
|345
|148
|493
|172
|291
|464
|3294
|6637
|Silver M: 70.7/121
|478
|315
|340
|379
|356
|156
|340
|499
|188
|3051
|363
|404
|511
|317
|131
|466
|154
|268
|412
|3026
|6077
|Copper W: 70.2/119
|443
|288
|309
|349
|320
|136
|312
|485
|165
|2807
|333
|371
|474
|291
|116
|442
|145
|244
|384
|2800
|5607
|Jade W: 67.1/113
|408
|261
|279
|321
|291
|113
|285
|447
|145
|2550
|299
|325
|431
|263
|102
|411
|130
|221
|352
|2534
|5084
|Handicap
|8
|18
|16
|4
|12
|10
|14
|2
|6
|7
|3
|5
|15
|13
|9
|11
|17
|1
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Fairways "Platinum TE" Paspalum Grass
Greens "Platinum TE" Paspalum Grass
Architect Rick Jacobson (2009)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Hills International Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Vids, Mastercard
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFitness
