Guangdong Province

Lion Lake Country Club - Moon Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7115 yards
Slope 131
Rating 71.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7115 yards 71.4 131
Gold 72 6637 yards 73.1 123
Silver 72 6077 yards 70.7 121
Copper (W) 72 5607 yards 70.2 119
Jade (W) 72 5084 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 71.4/131 539 360 390 443 421 197 400 612 231 3593 422 470 581 370 164 521 190 315 489 3522 7115
Gold M: 73.1/123 510 336 365 414 386 177 370 573 212 3343 394 441 546 345 148 493 172 291 464 3294 6637
Silver M: 70.7/121 478 315 340 379 356 156 340 499 188 3051 363 404 511 317 131 466 154 268 412 3026 6077
Copper W: 70.2/119 443 288 309 349 320 136 312 485 165 2807 333 371 474 291 116 442 145 244 384 2800 5607
Jade W: 67.1/113 408 261 279 321 291 113 285 447 145 2550 299 325 431 263 102 411 130 221 352 2534 5084
Handicap 8 18 16 4 12 10 14 2 6 7 3 5 15 13 9 11 17 1
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 36 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Fairways "Platinum TE" Paspalum Grass
Greens "Platinum TE" Paspalum Grass
Architect Rick Jacobson (2009)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Hills International Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Vids, Mastercard

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Fitness

