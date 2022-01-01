Holiday Island Golf Club - A/B Course

Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6311 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6311 yards 69.2 117
Blue 72 6265 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5482 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 4842 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 69.2/117 535 369 172 386 375 186 379 355 561 3318 538 158 362 379 561 118 176 345 356 2993 6311
Blue M: 70.7/121 502 363 147 322 348 162 352 326 532 3054 583 180 383 395 590 138 200 366 376 3211 6265
White M: 66.1/111 450 306 128 266 320 143 330 312 509 2764 509 137 327 350 498 110 151 306 330 2718 5482
Red W: 67.1/113 417 284 100 238 287 123 282 292 480 2503 439 118 254 289 470 100 126 250 293 2339 4842
Handicap 4 14 6 10 8 18 16 2 12 11 7 9 3 13 17 1 15 5
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 6 3 4 4 5 3 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness

