Holiday Island Golf Club - A/B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6311 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6311 yards
|69.2
|117
|Blue
|72
|6265 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5482 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|4842 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|535
|369
|172
|386
|375
|186
|379
|355
|561
|3318
|538
|158
|362
|379
|561
|118
|176
|345
|356
|2993
|6311
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|502
|363
|147
|322
|348
|162
|352
|326
|532
|3054
|583
|180
|383
|395
|590
|138
|200
|366
|376
|3211
|6265
|White M: 66.1/111
|450
|306
|128
|266
|320
|143
|330
|312
|509
|2764
|509
|137
|327
|350
|498
|110
|151
|306
|330
|2718
|5482
|Red W: 67.1/113
|417
|284
|100
|238
|287
|123
|282
|292
|480
|2503
|439
|118
|254
|289
|470
|100
|126
|250
|293
|2339
|4842
|Handicap
|4
|14
|6
|10
|8
|18
|16
|2
|12
|11
|7
|9
|3
|13
|17
|1
|15
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|6
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness
