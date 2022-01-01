Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Holiday Island Golf Club - C/A Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7013 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7013 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6527 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5807 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5285 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for C/A
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 416 596 436 188 410 418 580 198 453 3695 535 369 172 386 375 186 379 355 561 3318 7013
Blue M: 73.1/123 388 573 405 168 386 387 561 175 430 3473 502 363 147 322 348 162 352 326 532 3054 6527
White M: 70.7/121 339 532 355 153 328 320 500 143 373 3043 450 306 128 266 320 143 330 312 509 2764 5807
Red W: 67.1/113 317 480 328 130 306 298 460 115 348 2782 417 284 100 238 287 123 282 292 480 2503 5285
Handicap 11 7 9 3 13 17 1 15 5 4 14 6 10 8 18 16 2 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness

Nearby Courses
Holiday Island Golf Club - A/B Course
Qingyuan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Holiday Island Golf Club - B/C Course
Qingyuan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Haworth: #1 & clubhouse
Foison Golf Club - Haworth Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Dye: #1
Foison Golf Club - Dye Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Emerald Lakes GC: #3
Emerald Lakes Golf Club
Foshan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
