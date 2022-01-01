Holiday Island Golf Club - C/A Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7013 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7013 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6527 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5807 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5285 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for C/A
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|416
|596
|436
|188
|410
|418
|580
|198
|453
|3695
|535
|369
|172
|386
|375
|186
|379
|355
|561
|3318
|7013
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|388
|573
|405
|168
|386
|387
|561
|175
|430
|3473
|502
|363
|147
|322
|348
|162
|352
|326
|532
|3054
|6527
|White M: 70.7/121
|339
|532
|355
|153
|328
|320
|500
|143
|373
|3043
|450
|306
|128
|266
|320
|143
|330
|312
|509
|2764
|5807
|Red W: 67.1/113
|317
|480
|328
|130
|306
|298
|460
|115
|348
|2782
|417
|284
|100
|238
|287
|123
|282
|292
|480
|2503
|5285
|Handicap
|11
|7
|9
|3
|13
|17
|1
|15
|5
|4
|14
|6
|10
|8
|18
|16
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness
