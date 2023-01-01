Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Somerset

Cedar Falls Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1152 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 1152 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.3/102 110 170 162 80 119 90 202 82 137 1152 2312
Ladies W: 53.5/104 110 170 162 80 119 90 202 82 137 1152 2312
Handicap 18 10 15 14 9 7 1 12 4
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Spa, Internet Access

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Oake Manor GC
Oake Manor Golf Club
Oake, Taunton Deane
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Vivary Golf & Adventure Centre
Vivary Park Golf Club
Taunton, Taunton Deane
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Enmore Park GC
Enmore Park Golf Club
Enmore, Sedgemoor
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taunton Vale GC: Clubhouse
Taunton Vale Golf Club - Durston Course
Taunton, Taunton Deane
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taunton Vale GC
Taunton Vale Golf Club - Charlton Course
Taunton, Taunton Deane
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cannington Golf Centre
Cannington Golf Centre
Cannington, Sedgemoor
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taunton & Pickeridge GC: #14
Taunton & Pickeridge Golf Club
Taunton, Taunton Deane
Private
4.9166666667
13
Write Review
Westcountry Golf Academy
Westcountry Golf Academy
Tiverton, Mid Devon
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Minehead & West Somerset GC: Clubhouse
Minehead & West Somerset Golf Club
Minehead, West Somerset
Private
4.2381
21
Write Review
Tiverton GC
Tiverton Golf Club
Tiverton, Mid Devon
Private
4.0
2
Write Review
Burnham & Berrow GC
Burnham & Berrow Golf Club - Championship Course
Burnham-on-Sea, Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge
Resort
4.5
2
Write Review
Otter Valley GC
Otter Valley Golf Centre
Upottery, East Devon
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
