Cedar Falls Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1152 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|1152 yards
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.3/102
|110
|170
|162
|80
|119
|90
|202
|82
|137
|1152
|2312
|Ladies W: 53.5/104
|110
|170
|162
|80
|119
|90
|202
|82
|137
|1152
|2312
|Handicap
|18
|10
|15
|14
|9
|7
|1
|12
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Spa, Internet Access
Available SportsFitness
