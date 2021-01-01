Somerset Golf Guide
Somerset Golf Courses
-
Bath, Bath and North East SomersetPublic
-
Bath, Bath and North East SomersetPublic
-
Sham Castle, BathamptonSemi-Private4.52
-
Bleadon, Weston-super-MareSemi-Private
-
Brean, SedgemoorSemi-Private2.658376470616
-
Failand, Wraxall and FailandPrivate
-
Burnham-on-Sea, Burnham-on-Sea and HighbridgeResort4.52
-
Burnham-on-Sea, Burnham-on-Sea and HighbridgeResort4.83333333334
-
Cannington, SedgemoorSemi-Private
-
Clevedon, North SomersetPrivate
-
Cricket St Thomas, South SomersetSemi-Private4.82142857149
-
Enmore, SedgemoorPrivate
-
Bath, Bath and North East SomersetSemi-Private
-
Farrington Gurney, Bath and North East SomersetSemi-Private4.714285714315
-
Farrington Gurney, Bath and North East SomersetSemi-Private
-
Midsomer Norton, Bath and North East SomersetResort
-
Henstridge, South SomersetPublic
-
Wedmore, SedgemoorPrivate4.735058823538
-
Walton, MendipPrivate
-
Lansdown, Bath and North East SomersetPrivate4.254
-
Long Ashton, North SomersetPrivate
-
Langport, South SomersetPrivate4.076916666714
-
Gurney Slade, MendipsPrivate
-
Gurney Slade, MendipsPrivate4.71428571433
-
Congresbury, North SomersetSemi-Private
-
Congresbury, North SomersetSemi-Private
-
Minehead, West SomersetPrivate4.222221
-
Oake, Taunton DeaneSemi-Private4.01
-
Frome, MendipPrivate4.043923529499
-
Saltford, Bath and North East SomersetPrivate
-
Keynsham, Bath and North EastPrivate4.01
-
Downside, RedhillResort4.515258823542
-
Taunton, Taunton DeanePrivate4.512
-
Taunton, Taunton DeanePrivate
-
Taunton, Taunton DeanePrivate
-
Tickenham, North SomersetSemi-Private5.01
-
Taunton, Taunton DeaneSemi-Private
-
Wells, MendipSemi-Private4.795914285723
-
Weston-Super-Mare, North SomersetResort4.450976470622
-
Wheathill, South SomersetPublic
-
Wheathill, South SomersetSemi-Private3.539205882410
-
Wincanton, South SomersetSemi-Private4.42857142862
-
Long Ashton, North SomersetSemi-Private
-
Long Ashton, North SomersetSemi-Private
-
Long Ashton, North SomersetSemi-Private
-
Weston-Super-Mare, North SomersetPrivate
Golf Courses Near Somerset
-
Bristol, City of BristolPrivate
-
Bristol, City of BristolMunicipal
-
Bristol, City of BristolMunicipal
-
Bristol, City of BristolSemi-Private3.797388235316
-
Bristol, City of BristolPrivate
-
Wick, South GloucestershireResort4.326214
-
Filton, South GloucestershirePrivate3.650257142934
-
Wick, South GloucestershireResort4.512
-
Almondsbury, South GloucestershireSemi-Private
-
Almondsbury, South GloucestershireSemi-Private4.490205882425
See Also
-
5 courses | 16 reviews
-
9 courses | 61 reviews
-
11 courses | 129 reviews
-
7 courses | 126 reviews
-
11 courses | 59 reviews
-
5 courses | 37 reviews