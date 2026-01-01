Somerset Golf Guide
Somerset Golf Courses
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Bath, Bath and North East SomersetPublic
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Sham Castle, BathamptonSemi-Private4.29166666676
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Bleadon, Weston-super-MareSemi-Private
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Brean, SedgemoorSemi-Private3.11274509882
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Failand, Wraxall and FailandPrivate5.01
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Burnham-on-Sea, Burnham-on-Sea and HighbridgeResort4.52
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Burnham-on-Sea, Burnham-on-Sea and HighbridgeResort4.696078431423
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Cannington, SedgemoorSemi-Private
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Bishop's Lydeard, Somerset West & TauntonPublic
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Clevedon, North SomersetPublic
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Clevedon, North SomersetPrivate4.67
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Cricket St Thomas, South SomersetSemi-Private4.510
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Cricket St Thomas, South SomersetSemi-Private
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Enmore, SedgemoorPrivate
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Bath, Bath and North East SomersetSemi-Private
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Midsomer Norton, Bath and North East SomersetResort5.01
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Henstridge, South SomersetPublic
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Wedmore, SedgemoorPrivate4.5985712114110
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Walton, MendipPrivate
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Lansdown, Bath and North East SomersetPrivate3.898182528860
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Long Ashton, North SomersetPrivate
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Langport, South SomersetPrivate4.428571428614
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Farrington Gurney, EnglandPublic3.56
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Gurney Slade, MendipsPrivate
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Gurney Slade, MendipsPrivate4.588423831140
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Congresbury, North SomersetSemi-Private
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Congresbury, North SomersetSemi-Private
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Minehead, West SomersetPrivate4.238095238121
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Oake, Taunton DeaneSemi-Private4.01
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Frome, MendipPrivate4.4996665333177
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Bath, Bath and North East SomersetPublic
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Saltford, Bath and North East SomersetPrivate
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Keynsham, Bath and North EastPrivate4.01
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Downside, RedhillResort4.73779134362
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Taunton, Taunton DeanePrivate4.538461538513
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Taunton, Taunton DeanePrivate
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Tickenham, North SomersetSemi-Private4.309803921625
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Taunton, Taunton DeaneSemi-Private4.06666666676
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Wells, MendipSemi-Private4.530
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Weston-Super-Mare, North SomersetResort4.363636363622
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Wheathill, South SomersetPublic
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Wheathill, South SomersetSemi-Private4.057692307764
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Wincanton, South SomersetSemi-Private3.499766573324
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Long Ashton, North SomersetSemi-Private
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Long Ashton, North SomersetSemi-Private
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Long Ashton, North SomersetSemi-Private
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Weston-Super-Mare, North SomersetPrivate4.301217038547
Golf Courses Near Somerset
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Bristol, City of BristolMunicipal
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Bristol, City of BristolPrivate
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Bristol, City of BristolMunicipal
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Bristol, City of BristolSemi-Private3.764705882417
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Bristol, City of BristolPrivate4.147058823524
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Wick, South GloucestershireResort4.123571428633
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Filton, South GloucestershirePrivate4.024509803937
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Wick, South GloucestershireResort4.087912087915
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Almondsbury, South GloucestershireSemi-Private
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Almondsbury, South GloucestershireSemi-Private4.045248868841
See Also
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