Old Barnwell - Old Barnwell Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 73
Length 7095 yards
Slope 136
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Red 73 7095 yards 74.9 136
Red/White 73 6785 yards 72.9 133
White 73 6520 yards 71.8 129
White (W) 73 6520 yards 77.5 139
White/Green 73 6120 yards 70.1 128
White/Green (W) 73 6120 yards 75.8 136
Green 73 5780 yards 68.4 127
Green (W) 73 5780 yards 74.0 131
Green/Blue 73 5230 yards 65.6 115
Green/Blue (W) 73 5230 yards 70.6 120
Blue 73 4920 yards 64.1 111
Blue (W) 73 4920 yards 68.8 117
Scorecard
Scorecard for Old Barnwell Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Red M: 74.9/136 535 305 385 185 450 460 445 370 315 3450 455 230 535 405 285 625 545 135 430 3645 7095
Red/White M: 72.9/133 535 305 385 165 420 425 445 370 275 3325 425 205 535 405 245 565 515 135 430 3460 6785
White M: 71.8/129 W: 77.5/139 490 280 355 165 420 425 420 345 275 3175 425 205 505 375 245 565 515 120 390 3345 6520
White/Green M: 70.1/128 W: 75.8/136 450 280 315 165 420 365 420 345 275 3035 360 205 445 375 220 490 480 120 390 3085 6120
Green M: 68.4/127 W: 74.0/131 450 235 315 140 370 365 370 320 260 2825 360 180 445 325 220 490 480 105 350 2955 5780
Green/Blue M: 65.6/115 W: 70.6/120 360 235 315 140 255 295 320 320 260 2500 340 180 385 325 235 440 400 105 320 2730 5230
Blue M: 64.1/111 W: 68.8/117 360 195 265 115 255 295 320 250 260 2315 340 135 385 265 235 440 400 85 320 2605 4920
Handicap 13 17 5 11 7 1 3 9 15 4 8 14 2 16 10 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 5 3 4 37 73
Handicap (W) 15 17 5 13 9 1 3 11 7 4 10 12 8 16 2 14 18 6

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Brian Schneider (2023) Blake Conant (2023)

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

