Old Barnwell - Old Barnwell Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 73
Length 7095 yards
Slope 136
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Red
|73
|7095 yards
|74.9
|136
|Red/White
|73
|6785 yards
|72.9
|133
|White
|73
|6520 yards
|71.8
|129
|White (W)
|73
|6520 yards
|77.5
|139
|White/Green
|73
|6120 yards
|70.1
|128
|White/Green (W)
|73
|6120 yards
|75.8
|136
|Green
|73
|5780 yards
|68.4
|127
|Green (W)
|73
|5780 yards
|74.0
|131
|Green/Blue
|73
|5230 yards
|65.6
|115
|Green/Blue (W)
|73
|5230 yards
|70.6
|120
|Blue
|73
|4920 yards
|64.1
|111
|Blue (W)
|73
|4920 yards
|68.8
|117
Scorecard for Old Barnwell Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Red M: 74.9/136
|535
|305
|385
|185
|450
|460
|445
|370
|315
|3450
|455
|230
|535
|405
|285
|625
|545
|135
|430
|3645
|7095
|Red/White M: 72.9/133
|535
|305
|385
|165
|420
|425
|445
|370
|275
|3325
|425
|205
|535
|405
|245
|565
|515
|135
|430
|3460
|6785
|White M: 71.8/129 W: 77.5/139
|490
|280
|355
|165
|420
|425
|420
|345
|275
|3175
|425
|205
|505
|375
|245
|565
|515
|120
|390
|3345
|6520
|White/Green M: 70.1/128 W: 75.8/136
|450
|280
|315
|165
|420
|365
|420
|345
|275
|3035
|360
|205
|445
|375
|220
|490
|480
|120
|390
|3085
|6120
|Green M: 68.4/127 W: 74.0/131
|450
|235
|315
|140
|370
|365
|370
|320
|260
|2825
|360
|180
|445
|325
|220
|490
|480
|105
|350
|2955
|5780
|Green/Blue M: 65.6/115 W: 70.6/120
|360
|235
|315
|140
|255
|295
|320
|320
|260
|2500
|340
|180
|385
|325
|235
|440
|400
|105
|320
|2730
|5230
|Blue M: 64.1/111 W: 68.8/117
|360
|195
|265
|115
|255
|295
|320
|250
|260
|2315
|340
|135
|385
|265
|235
|440
|400
|85
|320
|2605
|4920
|Handicap
|13
|17
|5
|11
|7
|1
|3
|9
|15
|4
|8
|14
|2
|16
|10
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|37
|73
|Handicap (W)
|15
|17
|5
|13
|9
|1
|3
|11
|7
|4
|10
|12
|8
|16
|2
|14
|18
|6
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Brian Schneider (2023) Blake Conant (2023)
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Aiken, South Carolina
Private
Aiken, South Carolina
Private
Aiken, South Carolina
Private
4.0952285714
4
Aiken, South Carolina
Private
4.0952285714
4
Aiken, South Carolina
Private
Golf Packages
FROM $237 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights' accommodations at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa and and up to 4 rounds of golf at Palmetto Dunes Golf Club (Fazio, Hills & Jones Courses) and the Country Club of Hilton Head.
FROM $277 (USD)
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations in a Resort Class Villa at Kiawah Island Golf Resort and play 4 rounds of golf at Osprey Point, Turtle Point, Cougar Point and Ocean Course.
FROM $167 (USD)
CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Francis Marion Hotel and play 4 rounds of golf at the Links at Stono Ferry, Dunes West GC, Charleston National Country Club & Rivertowne Country Club.
FROM $217 (USD)
ISLE OF PALMS, SC | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodation in a 2BR Condo at Wild Dunes Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Wild Dunes Resort - Links & Harbor Courses.
FROM $267 (USD)
BRASELTON, GA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Château Élan Winery & Resort (Inn at Château or Villas at Château) and 3 rounds of golf at Château Élan Golf Club - Château, Woodlands, & Executive Courses.
Course Layout