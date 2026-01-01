Goldside Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 28
Length 966 yards
Slope 87
Rating 26.05
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|28
|966 yards
|26.05
|87
|Ladies
|28
|966 yards
|27.0
|89
Scorecard for Goldside Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.1/87
|123
|90
|85
|68
|187
|116
|127
|79
|91
|966
|1932
|Ladies W: 54.0/89
|123
|90
|85
|68
|187
|116
|127
|79
|91
|966
|1932
|Handicap
|5
|13
|11
|17
|1
|3
|7
|15
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|28
|56
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Bunker No
Golf School/Academy No
Teaching Pro No
Pitching/Chipping Area No
Putting Green No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Golfers must wear appropriate footwear. No heels, sandals, flip flops or bare feet at any time.
Available SportsDisc Golf
Course Layout