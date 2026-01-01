Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses / USA / California / Oakhurst

Goldside Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 28
Length 966 yards
Slope 87
Rating 26.05
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 28 966 yards 26.05 87
Ladies 28 966 yards 27.0 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Goldside Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.1/87 123 90 85 68 187 116 127 79 91 966 1932
Ladies W: 54.0/89 123 90 85 68 187 116 127 79 91 966 1932
Handicap 5 13 11 17 1 3 7 15 9
Par 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 3 28 56

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Bunker No
Golf School/Academy No
Teaching Pro No
Pitching/Chipping Area No
Putting Green No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Golfers must wear appropriate footwear. No heels, sandals, flip flops or bare feet at any time.

Available Sports

Disc Golf
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
River Creek GC
River Creek Golf Course
Ahwahnee, California
Public
5.0
1
Write Review
Yosemite Lakes Park GC
View Tee Times
Yosemite Lakes Park Golf Course
Coarsegold, California
Semi-Private
4.675070028
52
Write Review
Big Trees GC
Wawona Golf Course
Wawona, California
Resort
2.5
2
Write Review
Course Layout
