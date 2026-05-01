Gravel Pit Golf & Event Center - 10.5 Course
About
Holes 11
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
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Gravel Pit Golf Course - Executive - 10.5 Holes
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Hot Deals at Gravel Pit Golf Course - Executive - 10.5 Holes
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Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
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Nearby Courses
Brainerd, Minnesota
Semi-Private
Course Layout