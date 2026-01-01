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Cap Cana - Las Iguanas

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6956 yards
Slope 140
Rating 74.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6956 yards 74.0 140
Gold 72 6450 yards 72.0 137
Blue 72 6084 yards 70.2 132
Green 72 5542 yards 68.0 127
Red (W) 72 4598 yards 65.0 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cap Cana
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.0/140 385 193 449 173 336 554 385 457 546 3478 385 193 449 173 336 554 385 457 546 3478 6956
Gold M: 72.0/137 356 165 414 165 317 492 360 436 520 3225 356 165 414 165 317 492 360 436 520 3225 6450
Blue M: 70.2/132 318 156 394 141 311 482 343 384 513 3042 318 156 394 141 311 482 343 384 513 3042 6084
Green M: 68.0/127 306 146 306 114 304 474 289 366 466 2771 306 146 306 114 304 474 289 366 466 2771 5542
Red W: 65.0/122 248 90 301 93 201 406 264 288 408 2299 248 90 301 93 201 406 264 288 408 2299 4598
Handicap 13 5 1 15 9 11 17 3 7 14 6 2 16 10 12 18 4 8
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Fairways Paspalum Grass
Greens Paspalum Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nicklaus Design (2025) Troy Vincent (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fees
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers
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Golf Packages
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Cocotal Stay & Play Package

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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Bahia Principe Grand La Romana or Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville and golf at PGA Ocean's 4 Golf Club.
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The Westin Puntacana Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $637 (USD)
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at The Westin Puntacana Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of La Cana Golf Course, Corales Golf Course, and Punta Espada Golf Club.
Corales Golf Course

Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club Stay & Play Package

FROM $1107 (USD)
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of La Cana Golf Course and Corales Golf Course.
Teeth of The Dog Course

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas Stay & Play Package

FROM $327 (USD)
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Casa de Campo - Teeth of The Dog Course, Casa de Campo - The Links Course, and Casa de Campo - Dye Fore Golf Course.
PGA Ocean's 4 Golf Club

PGA Ocean's 4 Stay & Play Package

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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Bahia Principe Grand La Romana or Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville and golf at PGA Ocean's 4 Golf Club.
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