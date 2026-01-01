Cap Cana - Las Iguanas
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6956 yards
Slope 140
Rating 74.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6956 yards
|74.0
|140
|Gold
|72
|6450 yards
|72.0
|137
|Blue
|72
|6084 yards
|70.2
|132
|Green
|72
|5542 yards
|68.0
|127
|Red (W)
|72
|4598 yards
|65.0
|122
Scorecard for Cap Cana
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.0/140
|385
|193
|449
|173
|336
|554
|385
|457
|546
|3478
|385
|193
|449
|173
|336
|554
|385
|457
|546
|3478
|6956
|Gold M: 72.0/137
|356
|165
|414
|165
|317
|492
|360
|436
|520
|3225
|356
|165
|414
|165
|317
|492
|360
|436
|520
|3225
|6450
|Blue M: 70.2/132
|318
|156
|394
|141
|311
|482
|343
|384
|513
|3042
|318
|156
|394
|141
|311
|482
|343
|384
|513
|3042
|6084
|Green M: 68.0/127
|306
|146
|306
|114
|304
|474
|289
|366
|466
|2771
|306
|146
|306
|114
|304
|474
|289
|366
|466
|2771
|5542
|Red W: 65.0/122
|248
|90
|301
|93
|201
|406
|264
|288
|408
|2299
|248
|90
|301
|93
|201
|406
|264
|288
|408
|2299
|4598
|Handicap
|13
|5
|1
|15
|9
|11
|17
|3
|7
|14
|6
|2
|16
|10
|12
|18
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Fairways Paspalum Grass
Greens Paspalum Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nicklaus Design (2025) Troy Vincent (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fees
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers
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Golf Packages
Cocotal Stay & Play Package
Click Below
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Bahia Principe Grand La Romana or Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville and golf at PGA Ocean's 4 Golf Club.
The Westin Puntacana Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $637 (USD)
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at The Westin Puntacana Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of La Cana Golf Course, Corales Golf Course, and Punta Espada Golf Club.
Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club Stay & Play Package
FROM $1107 (USD)
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of La Cana Golf Course and Corales Golf Course.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas Stay & Play Package
FROM $327 (USD)
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Casa de Campo - Teeth of The Dog Course, Casa de Campo - The Links Course, and Casa de Campo - Dye Fore Golf Course.
PGA Ocean's 4 Stay & Play Package
Click Below
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Bahia Principe Grand La Romana or Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville and golf at PGA Ocean's 4 Golf Club.
Course Layout